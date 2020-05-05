Tackling the PPE problem

It became apparent very early in the COVID-19 pandemic that there was going to be a problem with the supply of PPE. All eyes at that point were understandably on the NHS and our hospitals in particular and available supplies of PPE were directed their way.

But, as City of York’s Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care, I was very aware that there were other front line workers who also needed PPE, although of a different specification from that used in hospitals. Regular reports came to me about supplies in care homes and home care organisations and I knew that sometimes, what was needed did not arrive soon enough.

York put out an appeal for any organisation who had anything suitable to get in touch. We were amazed at the response which came from people as varied as beauty therapists, science teachers, a croquet club, hairdressers and garages. Some of those with 3D printers were able to make what was needed for use in the hospitals. But we knew that even if we dealt with the problem now, we still had the issue of keeping the supply chain going.

Our council leader, Cllr Keith Aspden, wrote to the Government underlining the need for additional PPE, especially for the adult social care sector. He emphasised that assurances needed to be given about the supplies we would need in the future. The council’s care team currently had sufficient PPE and the council continued to source PPE but stocks were low and it was essential that PPE supply was assured for health and care workers in the weeks ahead. Nationally, Munira Wilson MP, our spokesperson, put strong pressure on the government to deliver on PPE supplies, and both national and local government lobbying worked together to highlight the problem.

Things have started to improve and the multi-agency Local Resilience Forum was instrumental in keeping supplies flowing as they were needed. In addition, I had a number of local and not so local people writing to me saying they were now producing PPE and wanting to help. All these were put through to our dedicated PPE team, set up by the council, to help coordinate supplies.

The quantities of PPE needed are substantial and sufficient stocks do need to keep arriving, so we will continue to lobby Government for support.

There is a twist in the tale and it happened very recently. One of the residents in my ward rang me to say she couldn’t drive but she had a sewing machine so could she help make PPE. I put her details through to our volunteer help line and an officer rang her and said she certainly could. And the local business she was put in touch with who were already making PPE, was one I knew well – they made my wedding dress! It’s a small world in York!

* Carol is Chair of North East York Branch and has been an active member of the Liberals, then the Liberal Democrats, for well over 50 years and a city councillor for 21 years.