Carol Runciman

Tackling the PPE problem

By | Tue 5th May 2020 - 2:17 pm

It became apparent very early in the COVID-19 pandemic that there was going to be a problem with the supply of PPE. All eyes at that point were understandably on the NHS and our hospitals in particular and available supplies of PPE were directed their way.

But, as City of York’s Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care, I was very aware that there were other front line workers who also needed PPE, although of a different specification from that used in hospitals. Regular reports came to me about supplies in care homes and home care organisations and I knew that sometimes, what was needed did not arrive soon enough.

York put out an appeal for any organisation who had anything suitable to get in touch. We were amazed at the response which came from people as varied as beauty therapists, science teachers, a croquet club, hairdressers and garages. Some of those with 3D printers were able to make what was needed for use in the hospitals. But we knew that even if we dealt with the problem now, we still had the issue of keeping the supply chain going.

Our council leader, Cllr Keith Aspden, wrote to the Government underlining the need for additional PPE, especially for the adult social care sector. He emphasised that assurances needed to be given about the supplies we would need in the future. The council’s care team currently had sufficient PPE and the council continued to source PPE but stocks were low and it was essential that PPE supply was assured for health and care workers in the weeks ahead. Nationally, Munira Wilson MP, our spokesperson, put strong pressure on the government to deliver on PPE supplies, and both national and local government lobbying worked together to highlight the problem.

Things have started to improve and the multi-agency Local Resilience Forum was instrumental in keeping supplies flowing as they were needed. In addition, I had a number of local and not so local people writing to me saying they were now producing PPE and wanting to help. All these were put through to our dedicated PPE team, set up by the council, to help coordinate supplies.

The quantities of PPE needed are substantial and sufficient stocks do need to keep arriving, so we will continue to lobby Government for support.

There is a twist in the tale and it happened very recently. One of the residents in my ward rang me to say she couldn’t drive but she had a sewing machine so could she help make PPE. I put her details through to our volunteer help line and an officer rang her and said she certainly could. And the local business she was put in touch with who were already making PPE, was one I knew well – they made my wedding dress! It’s a small world in York!

* Carol is Chair of North East York Branch and has been an active member of the Liberals, then the Liberal Democrats, for well over 50 years and a city councillor for 21 years.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Phil Beesley 5th May '20 - 3:39pm

    I fear that I may contradict some things I have argued for regarding decentralisation. There is no single solution to running things…

    PPE shortage highlights what it is like to be at the end of a long supply chain. PPE exists as a commodity in warehouses, delivered by truckers, planes and ships. PPE is stitched and glued from fabric, sheet plastic, elastic in clean factories thousands of miles away and packed in cardboard boxes for shipping. Every factory draws supplies from multiple middle men and women. At the next level, fabric has to be woven from thread, drums of chemicals have to be mixed to make plastic. And somebody has to make thread and chemicals, cut down trees to make pulp for cardboard boxes.

    Where are we in the UK in the long supply chain? Close to the top. We know how to do everything but it is ‘cheaper’ to pay somebody else — until systems break down when we need stuff fast.

    Maybe we, government and citizens, have made some bad decisions about globalisation?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 5th May - 4:12pm
    David Raw, as Willie Rennie has written and progressive parties across the board recognise " Universal basic income is needed to ensure that support is...
  • User AvatarGlenn 5th May - 4:00pm
    Phil Beasley The models predicted hundreds of thousands of deaths in the UK without lockdowns. If it was widespread months before the lockdowns beganand vast...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 5th May - 4:00pm
    Moderator's note. Some comments above have been removed because they contravened our Comments Policy.
  • User AvatarRhys Taylor 5th May - 3:58pm
    Until we agree on what a UBI looks like in terms of payment levels, stating that UBI would cost more or less the entire government...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 5th May - 3:53pm
    @ John Smith, "..... where will the hundreds of billions of pounds come from to pay for it?" If you listen to Joseph B it...
  • User AvatarPhil Beesley 5th May - 3:39pm
    I fear that I may contradict some things I have argued for regarding decentralisation. There is no single solution to running things... --- PPE shortage...