Sticking down the Overton window

Government and public opinion have for most of the last few decades described deep societal injustices as a matter of inevitability and described government action – or inaction – as the morally right thing for government do to.

We’ve been told, and most largely believed as a general public, that it’s inevitable that the economic cycle will see huge numbers of people out of work, huge numbers of people experiencing the worst forms of homelessness as inevitable, inevitable that some of the most deprived and marginalised will live with in poorer health, with less housing and income security and less opportunity.

We’ve been told, and most largely believed as a general public, that overt government intervention in our economy is the wrong thing to do, that those reliant on government assistance to keep a roof over their heads, food on the table, and the means to live a dignified and free life have come to expect too much, that giving everyone the freedom security of housing tenure and income is inconceivable.

Truth be told, we’ve made these arguments too. Despite being a party that champions a fair, free and open society in which nobody is enslaved by poverty, ignorance, or conformity we’ve described the means to get there as, to an extent, Mickey Mouse politics.

But there need not be a connection between non-employment and destitution. There need not be a connection between who we are and where we’re born and whether we enjoy relative economic stability, security of tenure or opportunity. Those connections exist only because of political choices.

Introducing: a global health pandemic.

Putting aside – with great difficulty – the missteps, misjudgements, misdirection of the UK Government in response to the pandemic, there have been some welcome interventions to protect people and our economy in light of the outbreak.

In a matter of days and weeks government and public opinion on a number of issues have significantly shifted. Accommodating everyone experiencing homelessness, protecting incomes, suspending evictions, an investment in the housing entitlement of Universal Credit, suspending benefit sanctions. A greater number of people now recognise how pleasant our towns and cities are without the dominance of the car, people have a greater value and appreciation for their local shopping areas and independent businesses, people recognise the importance of social security, jobs and incomes that afford a decent, living wage. We all suddenly agree that we should make meaningful investment in our public services (and public servants) and that our government can and should intervene to create a more substantial safety net through which nobody should fall.

Now, there’s a real and urgent need to go further and faster on a number of fronts, but the acceptability dial – the overton window – has shifted. This is a starting point for a conversation about the country we want to create; the sort of society and economy that millions of people need. The dial has shifted and if we’re going to create a fair, free and open society in which nobody is enslaved by poverty, ignorance, or conformity we have to stick that overton window in its place long enough to achieve fundamental change in this country. We’ve shown that with the right political will those deep social injustices aren’t inevitable.

There is a very real possibility that, once lockdown measures are lifted, we return to normal. An economy and a welfare system from a bygone era, an acceptance of growing and deepening levels of poverty and inequality, an accepted inevitability that some of us will live precariously with no economic or housing security or safety, and a society suspicious of others, and a government that fuels injustices through inaction.

If we wait until lockdown is lifted to clearly articulate what must change practically to get us to the type of society that we want to create, we’ll be allowing others to move the window back to the cold, nasty normal we’ve come to accept.

So, I hope that, after all of this, we will;

Give everyone a living wage and shape a more compassionate social security system. This should be through a Universal Basic Income.

Invest properly in our public services and our public servants, recognising that we’re all better off when our public institutions are stronger.

Re-wire our economy so it works for small business, entrepreneurs, workers, communities, our public services and our society based on sustainable, green growth.

Realise the positive health and environmental impact of a society less reliant on cars and vehicles and invest in public transport and active travel.

Give everyone the security of a home by huge investment in building truly affordable social housing, improving security in the private rented sector, and ending homelessness across Great Britain.

* Rhys Taylor was the Liberal Democrat candidate in Cardiff North in 2019 and is a councillor in the Gabalfa ward in Cardiff.