Daily View 2×2: 9 June 2020

2 big stories

New Zealand appears to have dealt with Covid-19, with no new instances and the last case having been cleared. Clear messaging, early action and a community spirit has proved to be most effective, which perhaps puts the UK Government’s efforts into perspective.

Meanwhile, the dash away from science continues as far as Matt Hancock is concerned, with key measures dropped or downplayed in the haste to reopen the economy. The key question is, if you open things up, and people decide that they’d rather not take the risk, is more damage done to, say, the hospitality sector, by obliging pubs, cafes and restaurants to open without sufficient customers to be viable?

There are some interesting statistics on household finances coming out. Credit card debt was paid off at the highest rate ever in April – a £7.4 billion net repayment, whilst household bank deposits increased by three times the normal rate at £16.2 billion. Stripping out the cost of commuting, and with some discretionary spending on eating out, tourism and shopping effectively ruled out, you can see just how some people might be better off, even if furloughed.

However, for those whose income is drastically reduced – the newly self-employed, those who have lost their jobs, or who can’t be furloughed, it’s a very different story…

StepChange said that since the beginning of lockdown in late March, as many as 1.2 million people had fallen behind on utility bill payments, 820,000 people on council tax, and 590,000 on rent. Around 4.2 million people had borrowed to make ends meet, mostly by using a credit card, overdraft or a high-cost product such as a payday loan.

2 social media posts

Matthew Taylor brings us an interesting story which perhaps explains something about the influential, yet reclusive, groups who still have influence in our major cities…

Perhaps the real story that people should be looking at with regards to Bristol is who the Merchant Venturers are and how in today's world they have the power to overrule the democratically elected government of the city? — Matthew *wash-your-hands* Taylor 🔶🇪🇺 (@mat8iou) June 8, 2020

And, finally, I’m going to do something that I won’t be making a habit of, but bring you a story of the Conservative councillor here in Suffolk that didn’t get away…