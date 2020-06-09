If tearing down the Colston statue is OK, then anything is OK as long as you can justify it to yourself

None of us was born yesterday! We all know the wheels of history don’t turn with gentle persuasion alone, sometimes it takes people to step beyond what’s permitted by the law before things really change. And yet there was something frightening about Sunday’s protests in Bristol that culminated in the tearing down the statue of Edward Colston.
Some Conservative MPs have described it as mob rule. In a way it was: a group of demonstrators got it into their heads that this was legitimate, and egged on by mutual encouragement, they toppled a public artefact and dumped it in the river. The police decided discretion was the better part of valour and let it go for pragmatic reasons. As it was ‘only’ a statue, perhaps it’s a bit prissy to say it’s lawbreaking (even though it was), and it was a crime against an inanimate object rather than a person, so it pales compared with violence against a person. But I suspect many liberals will feel queasy about it.
If we fight for something, the prize must always be worth winning. We are quite right to stand up for everyone’s life to matter, not just black people’s. But if we do so in a way that threatens to break society, are we not engaging in a form of killing the goose that lays the golden egg? Or at least sawing off the branch we’re sitting on?
The problem with Sunday’s vigilante action is that, if that’s OK, then anything is OK as long as you can justify it to yourself. We know that climate change is a massive issue, but does that mean we have the right to tear down petrol stations? We know that paedophilia is wrong and needs to be rooted out, but remember what happened when a tabloid called for its readers to publicly out paedophiles? – it ended up with respected paediatricians being demonised because some people couldn’t spell.
There’s also the issue of historical perspective. Those of us involved in politics need to decide what we feel most needs changing, and build consensus to change it. That may mean compromising on things that aren’t top of our priority list. If we’re too militant against, say, car driving in our fight against climate change, we will lose a lot of reasonable people who can help us win important battles. Yet 50 years from now, our tolerance of greenhouse-gas-emitting mobility could be levelled against us, just as if we’d profited from slavery or opposed votes for women.
That’s why we have to be so careful not to apply today’s morality to people like Cecil Rhodes, Edward Colston and others. It doesn’t mean we approve of slavery or imperialism – far from it. But we mustn’t forget the climate in which such people operated, and what was considered acceptable practice at the time. We need to learn from those times, not condemn people from our armchair of history – and pretend our generation isn’t guilty of crimes that will be held against us by our descendants.
To me, the liberal approach to last Sunday’s events in Bristol would be to find the perpetrators, bring them to justice, and give them lenient sentences. And to fish the statue out of the Avon, and put it in a museum with enough plaques to start a million discussions. Then one can set about finding a replacement for Colston’s plinth who is beyond all reproach.
* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.
According to the latest Polling (see Political Betting) most UK Voters (including Libdems) think that the Statue should have been removed but that this was the wrong way to do it.
The problem with that seemingly reasonable position is that Local People have been campaigning about this Statue for Years & The Council couldnt even agree to put up a Plaque mentioning the Slavery connection. The principle opposition to that idea seems to have come from Charities founded by the man the Statue glorifies.
We should praise both the Police & The Demonstrators for making sure no-one got hurt during the Action. The Statue is largely unharmed as far as I could see from the coverage; hopefully it can now be fished out of the harbour & put on display in The Local Museum of Slavery.
Non-violent civil disobedience has always played an important role in bringing about liberal change where systems in place have sought about blocking it. Reform to preserve only works when you do actually reform.
Whether it’s the the protestors at Peterloo and Chartists – breaching the riot act, Paul Stephenson – refusing to leave the pub until he was served, the kinder scout tresspassers, or Nick Clegg – telling everyone to rip up their ID cards as an act of civil disobedience to protest ID cards.
Decades of petitions, of meetings, of democratic will towards tearing down the name of Edward Colston have been stalled and disrupted by the power of wealth behind Colston’s Legacy.
All power to Black Lives Matter, racism can get in the sea. Liberal Democrats ought to be leading Liberation and fight Inequalities within their communities.
Where we fail to do so – liberalism has failed the communities we wish to represent.
I think this article misses the point quite, erm, monumentally.
This post actually demonstrates why democratic processes have failed in this matter: it’s because the selection of those who are in political positions to change things aren’t selected fairly to represent all voices equally. And this post just illustrates this quite well, and not in a way that does our party credit.
The question is how far consensus-building can work if some people are seriously hurt by an aspect of our country’s memorials which the privileged majority can’t be bothered to think about. The rights of those who are injured by these monument is not equal to the feelings of those who can just happily ignore such monuments much of the time and who only remember them when somebody points out how problematic they are. It hurts to have to readjust your view of your own history, but it’s necessary. Let’s not be the voice of head-in-the-sand complacency on this.
Do you need a majority to decide that hurting part of our society is not OK? One would hope that people would be able to see that honouring mass-murderers like this slave trader is not a good idea. But if they won’t? If they come up with the ever same mealy-mouthed excuses, which are so well demonstrated in this article?
This isn’t about ‘judging people by modern standards’. This is about deciding whether we find it worth celebrating people in our streets today. We are judging our current memorial landscape, the space within we live, by modern standards. And I think this is not just OK, it’s important. Why would you want to live with the statue of a mass murderer looking down on you every day? How did people find it OK for so long?
Tearing down statues has a long, honourable tradition – going all the way back to ancient times. I think it was high time that we started to honour it in this case.
I am hardly ever responding to posts here at LDV, but I just find it quite staggering that a party blog is willing to post a post which is so insensitive and so devoid of understanding of these issues. Our Party has to be a lot better than this.
“perhaps it’s a bit prissy to say it’s lawbreaking (even though it was), and it was a crime against an inanimate object rather than a person,”
I don’t understand this, many crimes are against inanimate objects not people. This does not make them legal. Infact, we treat crimes as a crim against society rather than the individual in all circumstances it is the nature of having the rule of law and a feature of dignity cultures rather than honour cultures.
You will also notice that one statue in parliament square didn’t get much attention but should the thinking of the mobs who want to tear things down leave it untouched:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-34265882
“But I suspect many liberals will feel queasy about it.”
I’m liberal with a small ‘l’ but I don’t feel at all queasy. I feel slightly guilty that I’d never heard of the said Colston but I had heard of the controversy about Rhodes. The Colston issue should have been thoroughly discussed more at National level too. I expect it will now. If it takes some direct action then fair enough.
I did find this report, from 2018, in the Daily Mail which suggested that Bristol council was going to add a second plaque to explain Colston’s involvement in the slave trade. But somehow they don’t seem to have got around to it. It’s getting on for two years now. How much time do they need?
This may have been enough to have saved the statue. But I’d be happy to consider that the dumping of it it the river is also a significant part of Bristol’s history. What happened in the last few days will seem just as significant as what happened hundreds of years ago given enough time.
Whoever was responsible, then good on them! The authorities will probably not be so stupid as to throw them in jail. They are in the wrong and they know it.
PS I notice Colston was a Tory who didn’t want anyone who disagreed with him to benefit from his ill gotten gains. That’s another reason to leave his statue where it is!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5981697/Slave-trader-Edward-Colstons-statue-second-plaque-linking-20-000-deaths.html
I am just surprised it has taken so long for the country to recognise the atrocities these slave traders committed and how they achieved such astronomical wealth. Statues and the like celebrating the lives of these criminals should have been replaced long ago, naturally they would become the focus of attention during the present protests.
@ Chris Bowers In terms of justifying things to yourself…….. In 1680 Colston joined the Royal African Company (RAC) company that had a monopoly on the west African slave trade. It was formally headed by the brother of King Charles II, later James II. The company branded the slaves – including women and children – with its RAC initials on their chests.
It is believed to have sold about 100,000 west African people in the Caribbean and the Americas between 1672 and 1689 and it was through this company that Colston made the bulk of his fortune, using profits to move into money lending (the Wonga of its day). Does someone partly responsible for the mutilation with a hot iron of over 100,000 people deserve a statue, Mr Bowers ?
And while we’re at it, isn’t it time to remove the plaque in Leith to Sir John Gladstone (inscribed as paid for by the then Leith Liberal Club) ?
Sorry, but this post with its legalistic and moralistic quibbling really does not match the moment. There are times when there is a sense of revolution in the air and actions take place which not only catch the moment but go down to be remembered in history. I guess this is one of them. And no, Colston cannot be justified by the fact that the world was different 300 years ago. He was an evil man by the standards of any times – Greek, Roman, Anglo-Saxon, 18th century, or now. And in any place and any society. It is time that the full story of Britain’s (mostly England’s) imperial and mercantilist past was told in schools. Not just the story of William Wilberforce and the goodies but the stories of people like Edward Colston. Forcibly transporting up to 100,000 men, women and children (around a quarter of whom never made it across the Atlantic and just got chucked overboard) is not to be justified by the culture of the era. We learned about it at school (though it was then called the Triangle Trade and given a white supremacist and British imperial gloss, to put it mildly). Now it’s time to tell and understand the truth. (And yes, if I had happened to be walking down Colston Avenue a couple of days ago I would have willingly joined in.)
Or even the 17th century…
Ignoring the other stuff for a mo, which is more contentious, but whatever I think about what went on in my city this weekend, I have to bite at this:
“That’s why we have to be so careful not to apply today’s morality to people like Cecil Rhodes, Edward Colston and others. It doesn’t mean we approve of slavery or imperialism – far from it. But we mustn’t forget the climate in which such people operated, and what was considered acceptable practice at the time.”
I cannot believe that a senior Lib Dem would write this.
If you know anything about Cecil Rhodes or Liberal History, you know his politics were controversial at the time, and were opposed by many (including many in the Liberal Party). The idea that it was normal, everyone approved, ‘no one knew it was wrong’ is, erm, ahistorical erroneous cr*p nobody looking for a cheap line to pretend appear wise should even bother touching.
The same is also true (to a lesser extent) of Colston, both when he actually lived, and when the statue was put up in 1895.
We don’t have to judge them by modern morality, we can actually judge them by the morality of the times (which of course, just like now, wasn’t one thing, and was a debate between different perspectives)!
When the people of another country tear down the statues of despots and tyrants, as Liberals, do we not welcome that? Do we not cheer when people reach for liberty and democracy, and seek to remove the statues that glorify the oppression that had been meted out to them? In which case, if we cheer that elsewhere, why do we not cheer when people here rip down the glorification of men who packed thousands into ships, drowned others for being ill, and turned the lucre they earned from this to try and scrub the blood from their name? Why all this wibble and worry?
https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/bristol-news/lib-dems-say-protesters-who-4206986
This is the local Lib Dem response:
– noting that different people in the party feel differently
– acknowledges that the law may have been broken
– makes basically same ultimate proposal for a solution that Chris Bowater proposes (put it in a museum)
– expresses a long-running stream of deep local disquiet about why the d*mn thing was there in the first place
– empathises with the rage anti-racism protesters feel
All ‘revolutions’ have iconic moments – remember the toppling of the statute of Saddam Hussein in 2003? – and I think you do a disservice to those who took down the Colston statue. This act or endorsing it doesn’t mean one can’t distinguish an attack on livelihoods or genuine cultural vandalism.
It strikes me as a well-chosen target within an agenda of civil disobedience; an artistically worthless piece of metal, hugely symbolic both in terms of what he stood for and the failure of democracy to deal with it. I am an alumnus of Oriel College, Oxford and I’ve written to the Provost to ask him to remove the statue of there of Rhodes: it’s time, and he can either respond to the calls from hopefully many like me or we can watch it get torn down.
When we start arguing the legal toss or qualifying actions in support of the right cause we cease to be L/liberals: we are first and foremost the party of freedom, equality and community – when the law is wrong it comes second to those concerns,
I believe the Gladstone family money was made on the back of thousands of slaves and Gladstone himself fought hard to make sure his family were well compensated for their loss when slavery was banned. If we are throwing statues of slaver’s or racists into the sea their will be few statues left. Ghandi could well follow Gladstone into the sea and even Lincoln was married to a slavers daughter. Once you start where does it stop?
I’m Somerset born and bred and I feel a great sense of relief that Colston’s statue has gone. It was only there because democracy failed the attempts to remove it, in the same way that it failed Suffragists only allowing change when the more militant Suffragettes emerged.
Slavery has slimy tentacles which still entangle us in the 21st century. The use of slaves was only stopped when the government agreed to provide compensation to slave owners. The loan for this was paid off in 2015. Gladstone helped his father get some of this money, which is perhaps what David Raw is referring to.
Bristol isn’t the only city which benefited from slavery and erected statues to those involved in the trade or to those who profited from the sugar and tobacco trade, which was based on slavery. We have to stop honouring these people. Put the statues in anti slavery museums and replace them with explanations engraved in a block of stone as to why the statue is no longer there. Rename the streets and the buildings. I hope the Colston Hall is renamed the Freedom Hall. Put up plaques on all the stately homes built with this blood money. We must ‘out’ slavery in order to deal with it not mutter about different times.
These memorials are deeply offensive. Sometimes Liberals have to stand up and shout.
Interesting the Strawmen are being deployed here to attack the original article.
I see no excuses for the actions of Coulson or how he made his money, oddly I read the sentence:
“It doesn’t mean we approve of slavery or imperialism – far from it”
differently to others.
I see a questioning of how you deal with the reality of history.
Erasing history is not the answer to the parts we don’t like, I note that the author appears to live in Sussex so presumably wasn’t a member of the LibDem council that controlled Bristol Council from 2009 to 2011 and therefore did not have the opportunity to move the statue to a museum related to slavery. I note no one seems to have consider that aspect…
As to the idea that it is wrong to look rationally at matters when “times when there is a sense of revolution in the air” is very disturbing. If “revolutions” have taught us one thing it is that rational responses are far better. The article even provided the example of the ‘Paedo panic’ where rational considerations were dismissed, and only luck ensured that property damage was the only outcomes there.
What bothers me most about these constant appeals to emotion is that emotions run high and everyone is looking for grand narratives and gestures. The reality is many negative outcomes people wish to complain about have some very boring underlying causes which do need resolution. The spark for this was the murder of a citizen by a police officer in the US, which seemed to have initial universal revulsion. An opportunity to get some unity over fixing many of the factors which hit black men (and the young in particular, though not relevant in this case) particularly hard. However, within a very short time there was a one-up-manship of outrage and division. The multitude of issues which plague the US justice system and disproportionately impact black men get bundled up and will be lost in the desire for grand narratives.
So, if you are banging the drum for more emotion I hope it brings you some satisfaction. I don’t think it is going to bring any solutions.
The tone is all wrong here.
When communism fell and the statues of the tyrants Lenin and Stalin were ripped out of town squares all over Eastern Europe, did we condemn the destruction of civic property, or did we cheer the long overdue rejection of evil?
Many of the statues can now be found, by the way, at Grutas Park (or “Stalinworld”) in Lithuania (https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Attraction_Review-g277798-d552802-Reviews-Grutas_Park-Druskininkai_Alytus_County.html) which I managed to visit almost 20 years ago. Some statues had been damaged in the removal and that damage is now part of their history.
Bristol, or maybe Liverpool, would be just the place for a comparable museum of the slave trade.
Yes, it should have been done through the democratic process. But the democratic process – as I understand it – had agreed something should be done, and was just dithering over the details for years on end. In that context, toppling the statue is hardly a great defiance of the democratic will.
Can we make the toppling of this statue symbolic of another turning point in history, when we shake off another murderous ideology?
Malc, FSpeople:
I don’t personally agree with (for eg) Layla Mann that everyone who profited from the slave trade and has a statue ought to have that statue removed.
I believe that local people and their democratic representatives should make decisions about their local public space.
Bristol Councillors and Mayor had agreed on a plan for the reframing of the Colston statue as a memorial to those killed during the slave trade. That was partially frustrated by the actions of the Society of Merchant Venturers, who own it.
What the Papers Say:
“If your first emotion is anger then you are either part of the problem or yet to be educated. Edward Colston was a slave trader. A leading figure in the transportation of 84,000 Africans, including children, to be sold. Around 19,000 died on the journey from West Africa to the Caribbean and the Americas.”
I like the Daily Mirror. I’m going to buy a copy the next time see one!
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/darren-lewis-edward-colston-statue-22155008
It would be interesting to know the motivation for the statue in the first place, I have heard that it was erected long after Colston was around, nonetheless Colston does appear to have been a major benefactor for Bristol. Bristol and other ports, notably Liverpool, benefited exorbitantly from the slave trade, this cannot be undone.
Statues can be pulled down (I agree it should have been put in a museum), but the facts of history endure, however uncomfortable they may be.
But Joe, Liverpool HAS a museum of slavery.
Martin:
https://www.brh.org.uk/site/articles/myths-within-myths/?fbclid=IwAR22KK8qMPGI9BYQU5tPTC7-BRvcPVB_qE57KkTGisvUclfdKRIZMBgnADg#:~:text=The%20statue%20actually%20marks%20the,philanthropic%20donations%20to%20the%20city
Excellent article- I think sometimes members forget that we are a political party that needs to win the support of the public, not a pressure group that can say whatever it likes.
Only 12% of the public support the way the statue in question was removed. Most people, including the vast majority of Lib Dem voters, see that we cannot allow random unelected protesters to tear down public property that they don’t agree with, regardless of the rights and wrongs in this particular case.
We are far too obsessed as a party with jumping on the latest twitter bandwagon to appease members. Twitter does not represent ordinary voters- as Jeremy Corbyn found out.
Only yesterday Tim Farron was declaring on Facebook that we should stop exporting equipment to American police- like it or not the US is our biggest security and military ally. It is not in the best interests of the U.K. to treat them like a pariah state- and we as a party need to think far more of ordinary voters than the far-left twitterati. Keir Starmer knows this- which is why he risked the ire of his own members by refusing to endorse the toppling of the statue. He rightly has public opinion in mind.