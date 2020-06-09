If tearing down the Colston statue is OK, then anything is OK as long as you can justify it to yourself

None of us was born yesterday! We all know the wheels of history don’t turn with gentle persuasion alone, sometimes it takes people to step beyond what’s permitted by the law before things really change. And yet there was something frightening about Sunday’s protests in Bristol that culminated in the tearing down the statue of Edward Colston.

Some Conservative MPs have described it as mob rule. In a way it was: a group of demonstrators got it into their heads that this was legitimate, and egged on by mutual encouragement, they toppled a public artefact and dumped it in the river. The police decided discretion was the better part of valour and let it go for pragmatic reasons. As it was ‘only’ a statue, perhaps it’s a bit prissy to say it’s lawbreaking (even though it was), and it was a crime against an inanimate object rather than a person, so it pales compared with violence against a person. But I suspect many liberals will feel queasy about it.

If we fight for something, the prize must always be worth winning. We are quite right to stand up for everyone’s life to matter, not just black people’s. But if we do so in a way that threatens to break society, are we not engaging in a form of killing the goose that lays the golden egg? Or at least sawing off the branch we’re sitting on?

The problem with Sunday’s vigilante action is that, if that’s OK, then anything is OK as long as you can justify it to yourself. We know that climate change is a massive issue, but does that mean we have the right to tear down petrol stations? We know that paedophilia is wrong and needs to be rooted out, but remember what happened when a tabloid called for its readers to publicly out paedophiles? – it ended up with respected paediatricians being demonised because some people couldn’t spell.

There’s also the issue of historical perspective. Those of us involved in politics need to decide what we feel most needs changing, and build consensus to change it. That may mean compromising on things that aren’t top of our priority list. If we’re too militant against, say, car driving in our fight against climate change, we will lose a lot of reasonable people who can help us win important battles. Yet 50 years from now, our tolerance of greenhouse-gas-emitting mobility could be levelled against us, just as if we’d profited from slavery or opposed votes for women.

That’s why we have to be so careful not to apply today’s morality to people like Cecil Rhodes, Edward Colston and others. It doesn’t mean we approve of slavery or imperialism – far from it. But we mustn’t forget the climate in which such people operated, and what was considered acceptable practice at the time. We need to learn from those times, not condemn people from our armchair of history – and pretend our generation isn’t guilty of crimes that will be held against us by our descendants.

To me, the liberal approach to last Sunday’s events in Bristol would be to find the perpetrators, bring them to justice, and give them lenient sentences. And to fish the statue out of the Avon, and put it in a museum with enough plaques to start a million discussions. Then one can set about finding a replacement for Colston’s plinth who is beyond all reproach.

* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.