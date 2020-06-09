Whose vote is most important when we select our next leader?

How will you vote in the forthcoming Lib Dem leadership election? What qualities are you looking for in a leader?

Will it be the candidate with the best policies? Maybe you’ll plump for the individual with the most charisma? Or perhaps you’ll play smart and choose the person who’s tallest?

It might be helpful to consider the qualities you consider most important in a Leader. Given the party’s election process, here are some things you might well consider:

You like them as a person You know them as a friend You think they have good policies You trust their judgement You find them charismatic You enjoyed their hustings speech You think they would do a good job as PM

The trouble is, pretty much none of the above are useful when considering the most important voter of them all…people who aren’t you.

Wait, let me try to explain. Who votes for our next Leader?

If you answered ‘Lib Dem members’, then you’d be right. They vote for them firstly in the Leadership election contest and then, secondly (and by extension) in public votes like the European and General Elections.

But Lib Dem members aren’t the only people who vote for the Lib Dems and the person leading them. In fact, given there’s around 120,000 of us, the numbers clearly show we’re clearly in the minority when it comes to General or European elections.

So who are all these other people? In simple terms they’re either Lib Dem supporters…or floating voters. And given that Lib Dem supporters could reasonably be expected to vote Lib Dem, the most important group of voters are thus logically those who can change their minds.

Now, many factors affect how people vote, in particular geography, class, age, ethnicity, key issues and the perception and behaviour of leaders. But we can only really influence one of these.

And with floating voters (like all people) being busy creatures, faced by a barrage of advertising and making choices based on instinct rather than rational analysis, whomever this leader is will have to work hard to stand out and connect with them.

So let’s consider my opening question again – what qualities are you looking for in a leader?

Here’s what I’d choose:

They appeal to floating voters They look and act differently to other Leaders

Hopefully I’ve already convinced you of (1), but why is (2) important?

Again the logic is simple. If you have multiple parties that, broadly speaking, all wear similar clothes (businesswear), speak in similar ways (speeches, rhetoric), in similar places (House of Commons, TV panels, radio interviews), saying similar things (the other party is wrong!) then the parties that have the best resources to do this (money, members, resources, infrastructure, current MPs etc.) will tend to do best.

Our put it another way, the Lib Dems can never win a straight fight between us, Labour and the Tories.

So why fight on the same terms?

If our goal is to get into power (and if not this, why are we here?) then we need to be brave enough to create our own space. To look and act differently. To stand out.

Every brand, influencer, politician and pizza delivery chain in the country is vying for our attention. Let’s cut through the noise by being different.

Remember those crazy students who always went to nightclubs in fancy dress? Exactly – you remember them. How quickly did 5 Star in Italy and the Brexit Party in the UK grow to prominence? Why was Nigel Farage so often on Question Time? Why did the Tories vote Boris as their leader despite his obvious shortcomings?

Being different works. Standing out works.

So when you consider who to support in the upcoming leadership questions, ask yourself these two simple questions:

Will they appeal to floating voters? Will they stand, do things differently and take risks?

If anyone gets a ‘yes’ in answer to both, then I heartily recommend you vote for them.

You may not agree with my list (good!), you may have spotted a much better list (great!) – but whatever you do, make sure your list considers the most important part of the equation – people who aren’t Lib Dems…but could be persuaded to vote for us.

* Dan Page is an Analyst, Chief Egg @scriptchicken and a comedy writer with credits on shows including Newsjack and The News Quiz.