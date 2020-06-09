Police in schools will disproportionately inhibit BAME and LGBTQ pupils

‘Black Lives Matter’ is an ingenious piece of political messaging because it hits on something so emphatically undeniable that to try to alter or contradict it is to reveal profound ignorance. A powerful and undeniable phrase that shines an ultraviolet light on some of our society’s most uncomfortable truths, privileges and injustices.

As the recent protests and social media campaigns have shown, there are lots of ways that all of us can help but I want to highlight one campaign that should strike a chord with anyone of a liberal persuasion and that is the campaign against school-based police officers.

For context I strongly urge Liberal Democrat colleagues across the country – and especially in the North West of England – to follow Kids of Colour and Northern Police Monitoring Project on social media. The two organisations have set up the ‘No Police In Schools’ campaign in response to the proposed roll out of school-based officers (SBPOs) by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Burnham claims the officers will help tackle violent crime amongst young people but, in reality, his proposal will change schools from places of support and safety, to places of punitive social control with young people of colour and those who are LGBTQ disproportionately inhibited as a result. Aside from the distinct absence of any meaningful consultation with students, parents, teachers or community groups there is also a distinct lack of evidence that school-based policing leads to a reduction in violent crime amongst young people. According to the British Medical Journal, the hours between which under 16s are at the highest risk from violent crime are 4pm – 6pm, so an approach that places an officer inside a school during school hours is unlikely to be a deterrent.

In the United States – where SBPOs are more commonplace – there has been a notable spike in racially motivated arrests contributing to the ‘school to prison pipeline’. Here in the UK we know that existing police initiatives such as ‘Stop and Search’ and ‘Operation Sycamore’ already mean that young people of colour are ove- policed. New SBPOs in Manchester look likely to be disproportionately placed in working class communities and communities with higher proportions of students of colour.

SBPOs also cause significant complications when it comes to sexual health and education. In the Northwest, young people have access to organisations like Brook, who exist to provide support and sexual health advice. That advice is immediately compromised when a Police Officer is present. Underage sex remains a crime and unlike social workers, police officers cannot exercise discretion. When these services shut down, we know that it is LGBTQ young people who are hit hardest, as the curriculum still leaves them broadly unrepresented.

Opposition to the over policing of communities of colour is an essential aspect of Anti-Racist activism. Schools are not the place for police officers and serious questions need to be asked of anyone – particularly a Labour Mayor – who advocates SBPOs. I want to see the Liberal Democrats tackle this issue head on. If you are a council candidate – talk about it in your literature. If you are a member – be outspoken on social media, bring it up at your next social event and ask about it at Leadership hustings and advocate a public health approach to violent crime. Write to your MP and follow, donate and support organisations that are leading change.

* Shaun Ennis is the youth rep for Trafford Liberal Democrats and has been a Lib Dem member since 2010.