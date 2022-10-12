Daisy Cooper on PMQs

Daisy Cooper had a question about hospitals with dangerous roofs at Prime Minister’s Questions today. Bizarrely Liz Truss seems to be answering a totally different question.
It was shocking at #PMQs today to see the Prime Minister completely ignore my question about hospital roofs at risk of collapse.
The Govt must provide emergency funding now to protect staff and patients from these dangerous roofs. pic.twitter.com/ev2CsAiWIC
— Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) October 12, 2022
