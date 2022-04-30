The Voice

Daisy Cooper: PM must tell Neil Parish to resign

By | Sat 30th April 2022 - 10:30 am

Lib Dem Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper has called on Boris Johnson to tell Neil Parish, the Conservative MP alleged to have watched adult content on his phone in the Commons Chamber, to resign as MP for Tiverton and Honiton in Devon.

While Parish himself has said that he will do so if an enquiry into his behaviour finds against him, Daisy says that in any other workplace, an issue like this would be resolved speedily.

If Boris Johnson had any shred of decency left, he would tell Neil Parish to resign immediately.

“In any other workplace this would count as gross misconduct and the person responsible would lose their job. Parliament should be no different.

“We don’t need to insult the women MPs who witnessed this with a lengthy investigation. All his bosses need to do is ask for his devices and look at his viewing history, this isn’t rocket science.”

 

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Suzanne Fletcher
    Looked it up now. You only have to look at this picture to see how few Labour peers voted for the amendment. Proud of our Lib Dems https://www.theyworkforyou....
  • David Evans
    Malcolm, Thanks for the thought on ' artificial but essential monopolies,' but immediately it fails the old doorstep test - can you explain it in 10 words to a ...
  • Suzanne Fletcher
    Sally, first of all many thanks for everything that you, Brian Paddick and all the other Lib Dem Peers have put into this battling against this wicked (and I do...
  • John Roffey
    This article from BBC is unlikely to help Party's reputation. All-party groups: Foreign influence could be next scandal, MPs warn: "MI5 said Ms Lee had a ...
  • Peter Watson
    This topic does seem to be something of a dilemma for Lib Dems, probably more so than for any other party, and means the party appears to have a bit of an ident...