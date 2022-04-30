Parish resigns decently over indecency in the Commons

In what is possibility the most honest resignation in recent times, Neil Parish MP for Tiverton and Honiton has taken the Chiltern Hundreds.

In a government led by Boris Johnson, who has been widely accused of lying, his resignation has been honest and frank. Although Parish was initially was looking for tractors while on the Conservative benches, he found something that entertained him more. Then he went back again. He told the BBC:

“I did get into another website that had a very similar name and I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn’t have done.

“But my crime – biggest crime – is that on another occasion I went in a second time.”

He is victim of his own misfortune and he had to go voluntarily or be dismissed. He chose not to hang on. It is rare now for MPs to resign with decency, even if they are resigning for indecency.

I hope this sets a precedent. Those caught lying, abusing the standards the public once expected, but now despair of, should fess up and go.

Those who drop their trousers or lift their skirts in a private context are not a matter for us unless it is an abuse of power.

Parliamentarians are real people, some with fantasies and habits that many would not approve of. That is not in itself a problem. But when they cross the line, watching porn in the chamber for example, it undermines the integrity of governance in our country.

Parish is right to go. He’d been caught out and he had become an embarrassment to his party, our government and our nation. But his resignation was the most decent and honest we have heard for years. Even if the resignation was for indecency.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.