Data Spring Clean

By | Mon 14th May 2018 - 5:00 pm

With summer and GDPR just around the corner, now is the ideal time to tackle that old cobweb covered data.

So in the spirit of mucking in together we’d love the whole party to join in with a Data Spring Clean on Saturday 19th May 2018 . You don’t need bleach, a feather duster or polish. All you need is your computer, any data which is no longer of any use and possibly a shredder.

Before beginning check the Data Retention Rules available on the website.

Any data which does not meet these rules, is no longer within our scope to keep and should be deleted. It doesn’t matter if it’s some canvass sheets from 2003 or a petition, join us in throwing it away.

This tidy up shouldn’t only apply to data that falls outside of the retention policies. Equally it is important to consider whether the data is useful. Where there it isn’t, then it’s time look at getting rid of it, especially where it is backed up elsewhere.

To this end a membership list from June 2017 won’t be useful now, as a more recent version will be on Salesforce.

Practically speaking this Spring Clean might mean a bit of time deleting files from your desktop to make sure everything that needs to go is gone. Of course do make sure that any new data from the local elections has been uploaded on to Connect, Nationbuilder, Prater Raines or whichever system you are using before though.

A job shared is a job halved. So we’re encouraging as many members to get involved on Saturday 19th May so that the Party is ready for GDPR.

With email addresses, if a set meet the guidelines to seek reconsent then do not throw it away until 26th May when GDPR will be in full force.

We’ve mentioned before about the need to minimize what data we hold with Download, Use, Delete. This Spring Clean is in the same spirit. The less data we hold on personal computer the less likely it is to be stolen or used incorrectly.

* Sanjay Samani and Richard Kember lead the GDPR Team in LDHQ.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

6 Comments

  • Tony Greaves 14th May '18 - 5:46pm

    I don’t understand any of this post. I suspect that a large number of party members don’t understand it either. I wonder if the House of Lords will have to shred that petition calling for Charles I to be beheaded. One thing is for sure – historians of the future will not have any material to work on… Doers anyone agree with me that the whole world is going slightly bonkers?

  • Chris Cory 14th May '18 - 6:25pm

    Well indeed, this is just what I got involved in politics to do !

  • Mark Pack 14th May '18 - 7:02pm

    GDPR specifically includes an exemption for historical archives, so those letters are rightly safe, Tony.

  • Nick Baird 14th May '18 - 8:04pm

    Mark

    I think Lord Greaves is pointing out that the future’s historical archives might get deleted now, before they become historical.

    And GDPR doesn’t apply to dead people…….

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoeB 14th May - 10:49pm
    Peter Martin, In Henry George's economic analysis, money is simply a way of facilitating trades, which ultimately are dictated by people trading a certain amount...
  • User AvatarGeoffrey Payne 14th May - 10:37pm
    I can't cover all your points which look to me as though they exceed the 500 word limit by a lot. Anyway there are 3...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 14th May - 10:24pm
    A good start for a balanced viewpoint, Robert Irwin, but we can't go too far with it - the tax cut for the lowest earners...
  • User AvatarJohn Roffey 14th May - 10:19pm
    You are right of course David - but the model I have offered should provide greater opportunities for self employment, small businesses and increased commercial...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 14th May - 9:56pm
    @ John Roffey "I do find that I am troubled by the, almost, global aim of prosperity by political parties at a time". You have...
  • User AvatarJohn Roffey 14th May - 9:27pm
    I do find that I am troubled by the, almost, global aim of prosperity by political parties at a time when climate change is the...