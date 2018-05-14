With summer and GDPR just around the corner, now is the ideal time to tackle that old cobweb covered data.

So in the spirit of mucking in together we’d love the whole party to join in with a Data Spring Clean on Saturday 19th May 2018 . You don’t need bleach, a feather duster or polish. All you need is your computer, any data which is no longer of any use and possibly a shredder.

Before beginning check the Data Retention Rules available on the website.

Any data which does not meet these rules, is no longer within our scope to keep and should be deleted. It doesn’t matter if it’s some canvass sheets from 2003 or a petition, join us in throwing it away.

This tidy up shouldn’t only apply to data that falls outside of the retention policies. Equally it is important to consider whether the data is useful. Where there it isn’t, then it’s time look at getting rid of it, especially where it is backed up elsewhere.

To this end a membership list from June 2017 won’t be useful now, as a more recent version will be on Salesforce.

Practically speaking this Spring Clean might mean a bit of time deleting files from your desktop to make sure everything that needs to go is gone. Of course do make sure that any new data from the local elections has been uploaded on to Connect, Nationbuilder, Prater Raines or whichever system you are using before though.

A job shared is a job halved. So we’re encouraging as many members to get involved on Saturday 19th May so that the Party is ready for GDPR.

With email addresses, if a set meet the guidelines to seek reconsent then do not throw it away until 26th May when GDPR will be in full force.

We’ve mentioned before about the need to minimize what data we hold with Download, Use, Delete. This Spring Clean is in the same spirit. The less data we hold on personal computer the less likely it is to be stolen or used incorrectly.

* Sanjay Samani and Richard Kember lead the GDPR Team in LDHQ.