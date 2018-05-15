Tom Purvis

Improving consumer knowledge in the energy industry

By | Tue 15th May 2018 - 8:57 am

As a liberal, I am not in the business of banning many things. I subscribe to the idea that knowledge is power, and that by providing consumers with more information, positive outcomes can be achieved. For a market to be competitive, consumers must have information, and we know that competitive markets improve outcomes across the board.

In the food industry this has already happened. If you look on a packet of crisps, it will show you how many calories there are, how much salt as well as a whole host of other nutritional information. According to this report, the US is going to start labelling GMO foods with a smiley face. 

Because of this, consumers are able to make choices and we are seeing a downward trend in calorie consumption. However, we don’t do this in a lot of other markets, including the energy industry.

With the energy industry, it is difficult for consumers to get information about the product that they are buying. Consumers are using comparison sites, which help to an extent, but unless each utility company is researched, it is tricky.

This is where policy makers can come in, and it could act as a nudge mechanism for consumers.

YouGov surveyed 2,000 UK consumers and found that consumers would pay on average up to 10 per cent more for a sustainable product. The same report, which can be found here, found that 40 per cent of consumers already consider the sustainability of the product when they buy.

This is where we can reform the energy industry. Not with price caps like Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have put forward, which would only serve to reduce the supply from smaller energy providers. 

Instead, we could compel energy providers to produce some sort of guidance for the consumer regarding the sustainability of the product. Which countries are the main producers of the energy? Is it sustainable? What method of extraction was used to get the energy? That type of thing. 

Consumers are becoming more and more environmentally conscious and it is our responsibility to make transactions easier for consumers. If we can do this, we can make the energy market have far less friction, and the nudge mechanism over time will move more and more people towards sustainable energy to fuel their homes.

The UK already has a fantastic record of lowering emissions, one of the best in the European Union, but there is more to be done. We simply cannot be content just because other countries are doing worse than us. This is an opportunity to address some of the issues within the energy market, as well as help to preserve the environment. It is one that we cannot miss out on.

* Tom Purvis is a Liberal Democrat who works as an economist representing independent professionals and the self-employed.

One Comment

  • Nonconformistradical 15th May '18 - 9:23am

    “With the energy industry, it is difficult for consumers to get information about the product that they are buying. Consumers are using comparison sites, which help to an extent, but unless each utility company is researched, it is tricky.”

    What are price comparions sites doing with personal data? How do they make money? Commission from suppliers or what? If something like commission then where does their real interest lie?

    Energy suppliers should be obliged to provide comprehensible details (standing charges and rates) for all their tariffs on their websites – so we can all see them and decide for ourselves without involving price comparision sites which tariff is best for our own particular situations

