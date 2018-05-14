Liberal Democrats must think big and long to thrive. Craving exit from Brexit does neither.

The Liberal Democrats are not in a good place. They haven’t been for some time, but there’s now a risk that recovery will never come. Since 2015, the party has failed to rebuild support. Tim Farron talked of a “Lib Dem Fightback” which proved to be anything but, now Vince Cable is declaring the Lib Dems a “well-kept secret” – not much of a boast.

The rise in membership has been a success story and the party had a very decent showing in May’s local elections. Yet the big picture is one of a rot left untreated. The local election results show the Party is surviving – not thriving. We gained 75 councillors. That’s great but it’s based on losses of 310 in 2014 and 132 in 2010. With polling stuck in the doldrums of single digits since 2011, this has been a rot of effective leadership.

Vince illustrated this with his three reasons as to why people should vote Liberal Democrat. Two of them aren’t reasons at all. These are that we’re good at local government, and that austerity has gone far enough.

It may be that Liberal Democrats work hard in local government. Many would also agree that it is time to row back on seven years of austerity Britain. Merit aside, these arguments are not reasons to vote Liberal Democrat. All parties believe they are effective at local government and it’s reasonable to assume that the electorate expect them to believe nothing else. So, being good and hardworking isn’t a reason to vote Liberal Democrat. It’s a reason to vote for anyone – because that’s what everyone argues. It’s a campaigning truism. It would be absurd to argue anything else.

Austerity has gone far enough. This could be an argument flowing from the Socialist mouthpiece – and it has been since 2010. Now the Lib Dems are advocating it seven years later. To think that the anti-austerity message will bring voters to the Lib Dems now is fallacy. It won’t for two reasons. First, attempting to spout a Labour lite anti-austerity line appears limp when exposed to Corbyn’s comprehensive austerity demolition package (however flawed you think it). Second, it’s a contradiction in terms. In Coalition, Lib Dems signed up and even pushed for cuts. Despite preventing the Conservatives landing the sharpest blows, perception matters. Holding steadfast to the necessity of austerity whilst in government, then suddenly outraged against it when bumped out appears blatantly hypocritical.

Then there’s the one leg upon which the post-Clegg era has been built: an exit from Brexit. It’s a strategic mistake. Another example of an outdated argument, the 48 per cent strategy has a double fault because it’s one thrusted at those who don’t need persuading. The 48 per cent who voted remain have either moved on and accepted Brexit will happen (the majority) or haven’t and want to stop it. Vince Cable and most Liberal Democrat’s are in the latter group. The problem is that many remainers of the past are more interested in the form of Brexit, less the act. Therefore, the exit from Brexit slogan may have been suitable in 2016, but in 2018 it’s at odds with the probable reality.

Moreover, forming the Lib Dems into some UKIP 2.0 pressure group of Remain is a set-up for an almighty deflation once Brexit happens. What then? Simply move on and put it behind us? That’ll just be another principle bent; the flagship cause chucked in the dustbin; the last leg standing no longer.

Is there an alternative approach? Yes, and Vince Cable isn’t serious about it. He sees cross party cooperation as a tactic limited to elections or on specific votes for particular causes. However, the only way out is to use it strategically to forge partnerships with the 50+ Labour MPs desperate for a Corbyn alternative. Such a grouping share much more with one another than their frontbench. Vince should be investing in developing such a grouping into a coherent unit in parliament with clear principles based on what the people want. The campaign group, More United, are attempting just this.

If this doesn’t happen and the current path is maintained, regardless of the solid showing in local elections the Liberal Democrats will continue to drift. From that premise death is only so far. Organising the Liberal Democrats as a cross-party unit to develop a purpose to persuade the floating middle is a must. It involves thinking big and long about the future of British politics and then shaping a winning vision for it. Craving an exit from Brexit and campaigning to comforts of the converted does neither. Leadership is required.

* Will Parker is a Liberal Democrat member in Winchester. He is studying History and Politics at the University of Exeter and also writes at notboliticspolitics.