Liberal Democrats must think big and long to thrive. Craving exit from Brexit does neither.

The Liberal Democrats are not in a good place. They haven’t been for some time, but there’s now a risk that recovery will never come. Since 2015, the party has failed to rebuild support. Tim Farron talked of a “Lib Dem Fightback” which proved to be anything but, now Vince Cable is declaring the Lib Dems a “well-kept secret” – not much of a boast.
The rise in membership has been a success story and the party had a very decent showing in May’s local elections. Yet the big picture is one of a rot left untreated. The local election results show the Party is surviving – not thriving. We gained 75 councillors. That’s great but it’s based on losses of 310 in 2014 and 132 in 2010. With polling stuck in the doldrums of single digits since 2011, this has been a rot of effective leadership.
Vince illustrated this with his three reasons as to why people should vote Liberal Democrat. Two of them aren’t reasons at all. These are that we’re good at local government, and that austerity has gone far enough.
It may be that Liberal Democrats work hard in local government. Many would also agree that it is time to row back on seven years of austerity Britain. Merit aside, these arguments are not reasons to vote Liberal Democrat. All parties believe they are effective at local government and it’s reasonable to assume that the electorate expect them to believe nothing else. So, being good and hardworking isn’t a reason to vote Liberal Democrat. It’s a reason to vote for anyone – because that’s what everyone argues. It’s a campaigning truism. It would be absurd to argue anything else.
Austerity has gone far enough. This could be an argument flowing from the Socialist mouthpiece – and it has been since 2010. Now the Lib Dems are advocating it seven years later. To think that the anti-austerity message will bring voters to the Lib Dems now is fallacy. It won’t for two reasons. First, attempting to spout a Labour lite anti-austerity line appears limp when exposed to Corbyn’s comprehensive austerity demolition package (however flawed you think it). Second, it’s a contradiction in terms. In Coalition, Lib Dems signed up and even pushed for cuts. Despite preventing the Conservatives landing the sharpest blows, perception matters. Holding steadfast to the necessity of austerity whilst in government, then suddenly outraged against it when bumped out appears blatantly hypocritical.
Then there’s the one leg upon which the post-Clegg era has been built: an exit from Brexit. It’s a strategic mistake. Another example of an outdated argument, the 48 per cent strategy has a double fault because it’s one thrusted at those who don’t need persuading. The 48 per cent who voted remain have either moved on and accepted Brexit will happen (the majority) or haven’t and want to stop it. Vince Cable and most Liberal Democrat’s are in the latter group. The problem is that many remainers of the past are more interested in the form of Brexit, less the act. Therefore, the exit from Brexit slogan may have been suitable in 2016, but in 2018 it’s at odds with the probable reality.
Moreover, forming the Lib Dems into some UKIP 2.0 pressure group of Remain is a set-up for an almighty deflation once Brexit happens. What then? Simply move on and put it behind us? That’ll just be another principle bent; the flagship cause chucked in the dustbin; the last leg standing no longer.
Is there an alternative approach? Yes, and Vince Cable isn’t serious about it. He sees cross party cooperation as a tactic limited to elections or on specific votes for particular causes. However, the only way out is to use it strategically to forge partnerships with the 50+ Labour MPs desperate for a Corbyn alternative. Such a grouping share much more with one another than their frontbench. Vince should be investing in developing such a grouping into a coherent unit in parliament with clear principles based on what the people want. The campaign group, More United, are attempting just this.
If this doesn’t happen and the current path is maintained, regardless of the solid showing in local elections the Liberal Democrats will continue to drift. From that premise death is only so far. Organising the Liberal Democrats as a cross-party unit to develop a purpose to persuade the floating middle is a must. It involves thinking big and long about the future of British politics and then shaping a winning vision for it. Craving an exit from Brexit and campaigning to comforts of the converted does neither. Leadership is required.
* Will Parker is a Liberal Democrat member in Winchester. He is studying History and Politics at the University of Exeter and also writes at notboliticspolitics.
“Austerity has gone far enough” implies:
1. Austerity was the right policy at the time;
2. It is no longer the right policy.
Both statements are true.
The UK was in a hole in 2010 and, lest it went the way of Greece or Ireland, the deficit needed reducing. In coalition we worked to reduce the deficit. It wasn’t nice, it wasn’t pretty and plenty of mistakes were made but it worked and by 2015 the UK’s finances were under control. The UK could, then, have eased the pressure.
I do not expect to hear “Austerity has gone far enough” from either Socialists or Conservatives. Conservatives are ideologically committed to austerity at all times, Socialists can only shout “AUSTERITY” and “THE CUTS” whatever the state of the public finances.
Your critque is coherent.
But the solution offered isn’t.
Cooperating more with moderate Labour MPs will not increase Lib Dem support (or indeed moderate Labour support.) . Nor is there any appetite for a new party formed around Lib Dems/Labour moderates.
Campaigning against austerity is wrong, actually it isn’t, agreeing to go along with the Tory policy was wrong. If we can’t learn from our mistakes we are destined to repeat them. As Einstein is reported to have said “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”. What is the Liberal insanity, well it is periodically for the sake of the nation getting into bed with the Tories, without realising the first and only priority of the Tories is the Tories and they will make you pay a heavy price.
As to Brexit being a vote loser, perhaps but then shouting at lemmings not to jump might not make you popular with them, but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t shout and bellow at them. Just remember nearly two years in and still no plan, we can silently go along with this planless Brexit campaign or continue to shout “Mind the cliff”. A substantial number of Brexiteers I know are what I would call “The eternal teenagers”, everything is always someone else’s fault/responsibilty, nothing is ever their fault/responsibilty and they will scream when it all goes wrong we have been betrayed, the only question is who will they scream it at? Personally I’d like to be able to trot out the defence of I told you so, but nicer people may wish to forgo that small consolation.
Lib Dems must stick to our core beliefs. Our policies are built on these principles. Just because we suffer political setbacks it does not mean we have to change our core beliefs, or even our policies. If we change policies too easily nobody will ever know what we stand for. Our campaign to remain in the EU embodies many of our key principles, and we should not dilute this clear message even if we do leave the EU (which, increasingly, I don’t think we will).
Will, you make some very valid points.
For some time I have been concerned that we have become a one issue group obsessing about Brexit. Even here we do not have a distinct message. I voted to remain but I don’t class myself as a Remainer.
There are many things that need to change within the EU so when asked where I stand on the issue I class myself as a Reformer but the Party remains silent about the kind of EU we want.
On the idea of cross – party working, here in Walsall we have put this into practice in that for the first time ever back in 2016 we entered into a progressive alliance with Labour. It didn’t suddenly happen just because we found ourselves, not for the first time, in NOC as a council.
Previously Labour had refused to work with any other Group but two years out from the 2016 elections there was a shift in thinking. We started to test each other out with Notices of Motion to Council cooperation which then progressed to joint tactics on Scrutiny and crossworking on Community Cohesion which resulted in a Community Cohesion Strategy being adopted as part of our progressive alliance administration.
Although the recent local elections didn’t go well; Labour lost two seats and we remained static; the Council is still NOC and we are working on continuing the alliance with the help of a couple of Independents who are left of centre in their views.
Through the Alliance we have been able to develop and implement policies which have a distinctly Lib Dem approach to tackling inequalities and devolution through our Localities Model.
The point I’m trying to make is that the Lib Dems as a Party need to be seen and be accepted as the champions of the disaffected majority who quite frankly don’t know who to trust right now.
Yes, challenging but on the ball, well said.
On Brexit.
The EU is the greatest civilising and peace keeping project the world has ever seen. It underpins the UK’s way of life and the costs, social as well as economic, of leaving are incalculable.
It is not something for fine electoral calculation. We must oppose Brexit.
Talking to those Remainers who are now either supporters of Brexit or continue to support a Brexit supporting Labour party, I find the reasons can be broadly characterised into:
1 Respect for public opinion
2 It’s too late now
3 It’s not that big a thing
4 Labour are anti Brexit
All three are either false (2, 3, 4) or fallacious (1 is circular: the public should be pro Brexit, because the public is pro Brexit, which they are because the public is pro-Brexit). We should be arguing against these misconceptions settling for the ruin that Brexit will bring.
A large part of the membership boost has been people keen to campaign against Brexit.
The party’s policy remains to seek a second referendum on the deal with remaining in the EU as an option, and if that cannot be secured, to campaign against too hard a separation from the EU, for now and for the future.
I have concerns that ‘exit from Brexit’ mis-sells that policy (partially), but you cannot recruit a lot of tank drivers committed to driving in a certain direction, and then expect them to turn their tanks around when you tell them to.
The membership must be consulted on future policy direction. Tim Farron’s ‘leap in the dark’ on the Brexit policy was right on 2016, but lightning doesn’t strike twice and as we move on, policy must not be made by thinktanks, it must be made by members. Turning the party into a think tank in all but name would not help.
If the LibDems becomes just another pro-Brexit party as Parker advocates, I would cancel my membership like a shot, and I imagine thousands others would too! A pro-Brexit Liberal Democrats party would be indistinguishable from the Tories and Labour.
“Thinking of voting LibDem?” “No, they’ll just go into coalition with the Tories again.” – *that* is the main existential threat to the LibDems. Backing Brexit, as Parker advocates, would essentially be a second coalition with the Tories, and finish off the party for good.
May be time for a name change to British Democrats or just Democrats. Corbyn and co have the Far Left vote in their pockets so no point chasing it, nor what Vince describes as their Fantasy economics. Whilst spending is more to less under control, doubling the debt by the time of the next election means there is no room for a return to silly spending pursuits, just servicing the debt will take a huge chunk out of overall spending so no escaping “austerity” in the future. How to spend the money fairly becomes the question given that most tax rises will result in a lowered tax take. Radical tax and welfare reform within a sensible budget is a good starting point whilst downsizing the government to more sensible levels including a rollback of intrusive and excessive laws (should have been done in the Coalition but closing depts would have meant not enough jobs to go round for the policians).
Brexit is obviously the biggest issue of the day. Its impact on the public purse, looks set to produce austerity way beyond anything yet experienced.
To ignore the biggest issue of the day is a recipe for irrelevance. As it is the Lib Dem Party is struggling for its voice to be heard. It is impossible, for a Party that aims to have a claim to be considered serious, not to have a position on Brexit. This is a problem for the Labour Party.
Anyone who wants to go along with Brexit needs to have a credible plan for realising Brexit: on this Will Parker fails. He does not even offer an attempt, rendering his view irrelevant.
The overwhelming majority of Liberals want close cooperation between neighbouring states who share a common history and culture, Liberals welcome the end of the iron curtain and do not want to reintroduce restrictions on trade and movement across our geopolitical region, almost all Liberals want cooperation between states to be organised and not piecemeal, but with democratic checks and balances, Liberals also want fairness, with a level playing field for all. This is what the European Union provides, doubtless it can be improved, doubtless it will be improved, though some who are used to privilege will object.
An act of political vandalism has to be resisted This is not a question of tactics it is a question of right and wrong; Will Parker’s views are those of an outlier.
William Fowler
Radical tax and welfare reform within a sensible budget is a good starting point whilst downsizing the government to more sensible levels
So, what do you propose? Public services are already at their minimum, with many of the expenses coming about because of the expensive long-term effects of cuts made in the past. Do you propose doing for the NHS what was done in the Coalition to pay for universities? Do you think that would be a vote winner?
What Matthew Huntbach said.
One possible reason the party have seized on Brexit as a defining issue, is that creating any other narrative is problematic in view of the continued internecine guerrilla warfare in the party about what it’s defining economic theory / family of theories is. And this article is just another tiresome shot in that war.
I do not agree that the decided democratic will of the British people is for ‘small government’ and ‘downsizing’ and if a party member thinks that, I fear that they are on one end of a spectrum than ends in Rees-Mogg.
I am weary and wary of the rhetorical trick of are ascribing personal opinion to the ‘centre-ground’ and then saying we should side with the ‘centre’ (but only when they speak with one’s pre-determined opinion).
The centre ground has been walked over so many times it is mushy mud. I think I am in the centre of British politics, but I didn’t mean to end up there, as there is not a place, it’s a reactive accident. I do not want a foundation to any political party to be built on mud. They tend to fall over.
Oops, I fear I accidentally conflated William Parker and William Fowler there. But I still stand by most of what I just posted.
There are a few small things that Will Parker is right about but on all the big stuff he is completely wrong.
The idea that we have simply not made any progress since 2015 is factually wrong. Our NEV of around 15% in The Locals was dissapointing but still a lot better than the 10% we got in 2015. Our Polling figures have begun to shift : after 8 Months of being steady around 7.5% our average began to rise in March & is now around 8.5%.
We have 319 Days left to stop Brexit & I have always expected that if we do succeed, it will be in the last few Weeks of that period. If we fail then we go on campaigning to rejoin at the earliest opportunity, why would we do anything else ? If The EU didnt exist we would be campaigning to create it.
A very good effort from Will and response, as good.
Exit from Brexit is crass and does not do this view justice, a referendum on a withdrawal agreement , should not be hammering home the exit merely asking for the right to decide.
The one trick pony has become a sideshow or circus act for a big tent politics that could be, and to be thus, that needs new material.
Big tent is the potential area for us. People are primarily in the radical centre whether they say it, or moderate centre left, which they often say.
We are there and should bring together those who are.
Tony Lloyd 14th May ’18 – 9:05am…………………..The UK was in a hole in 2010 and, lest it went the way of Greece or Ireland, the deficit needed reducing. In coalition we worked to reduce the deficit. It wasn’t nice, it wasn’t pretty and plenty of mistakes were made but it worked and by 2015 the UK’s finances were under control……………………………..
There was no comparison between the UK and Greece; the fact that Clegg/Alexander kept saying it didn’t make it true…
There are too many differences to list but, just for starters… 2010 the UK debt accounted for 78.4% of the country’s GDP compared with 148.3% for Greece