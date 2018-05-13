Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #516

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 516th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (6-12 May, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. How Brexit helped the Lib Dems take South Cambridgeshire by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

Not quite in the way you might think, though.

2. 4 smart things to do in an unwindable by-election by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Build for the future and try new stuff out.

3. I wish we could stop talking about Tim Farron by Andrew Page on A Scottish Liberal.

Or, more accurately, Andrew wishes that Tim Farron would stop giving us reasons to talk about him.

4. How have Labour leaders in opposition done in local elections? by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

How is Jeremy Corbyn doing? Not so well.

5. Labour splits over candidate selection for Lewisham East by-election by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

A delay in announcing their candidate could give others an advantage.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted.

6. Not had a leaflet through your door? by Prue Bray on Prue Bray

Really useful post on why people might not have received a leaflet..

7. Malaysia, a small nation, shows the world how democracy is done by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.

Jane talks of her emotions as the place of her childhood finally got rid of a bad government.

8. Lib Dem line up on Liverpool Council for 18/19 by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think?.

A great team playing to its strengths.

9. Thoughts on the songs in tonight’s Eurovision semi final by Paul Walter on Liberal Burblings.

A bit down on the Dutch! Country music is big in the Netherlands…

10. Citizens’ Inheritance: Actually a good idea by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.

Peter finds good things in the proposals to give young people £10k.

11. Diary Day 604: It’s about values by Josephine Hayes on Josephine Hayes.

And even Peter Bone’s son is against Brexit.

12. Life in the tunnel: Being a Liberal Democrat by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

It can be bloody awful, but here’s why Matthew reckons it’s worth it.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

