The Voice

The Lib Dem Press Office celebrates Eurovision

By | Sun 13th May 2018 - 1:28 pm

It’s become something of a tradition for the Lib Dem Press Office to offer a bit of a random and amusing commentary as Eurovision unfolds.

Here are some of the highlights:

One country making Brexiteer level of promise:

The thing is that unless you are watching this live, it’s not always clear what they are talking about. Anyone want to hazard any guesses over these:

A question that could be asked about just about anything on Eurovision:

They don’t seem to have had quite as much to drink as in previous years. Meanwhile, there is one very sore head in LDV Towers this morning. The rules of the party the afflicted person attended were that if your country got 12 points, you had to consume a shot of either some very innocent tasting raspberry thing or some rather more medicinal rainbow sourz affair. Thinking that they were safe having been allocated France, they got stuck into the wine. And then France got the first 12 points of the night…..

2 Comments

  • matt 13th May '18 - 2:41pm

    I see the EU is still having troubles controlling it’s border
    what with intruders making it onto the stage lol

  • John Marriott 13th May '18 - 3:01pm

    The UK winners of Eurovision remind me a bit of Brexit. First of all it was about “Making your mind up” and then, “Boom bang a bang”, we voted to get out, as some of us felt like “A puppet on a string”. Whatever happens, let’s stay friends and let “Love shine a light” on our future relationships. As we might say to them all “Save your kisses for me”!

