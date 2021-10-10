The Voice

Ed Davey calls for extension of Warm Homes Discount scheme to help poorest with soaring energy costs

By | Sun 10th October 2021 - 11:30 am

On Trevor Phillips on Sky this morning, Ed Davey did a fantastic job of taking down the Conservatives over their “cruel” cuts to Universal Credit.

As a former Secretary of State for Energy, he speaks with some authority on rising fuel prices and how to help the poorest through that.

He called for the Warm Homes Discount, currently worth £140 to those on certain benefits or low incomes to be doubled or tripled and for eligibility to be extended.

He also highlighted how he had continued the insulation programmes in place when he took over, but the Conservatives had failed to keep that work going.

He was also asked about the story this morning that the UK Government had not paid France what it owes for border work. Ed spoke about how people needed safe and legal routes to come to this country to settle as refugees or to be reunited with family.

It was a strong interview with a simple and clear message. This was in definite contrast to Kwasi Kwarteng, who struggled to inspire confidence that he could keep the lights on this Winter. I remember that awful Winter in 1973 when we kept having power cuts and I have no desire to repeat that, thank you very much.

One Comment

  • Brad Barrows 10th Oct '21 - 11:57am

    I remember the winter of 1973, with electricity being available, then switched off, in 3 hours blocks each day. I recall how we hoped the ‘off’ was from 6am to 9am as that meant schools were unable to be heated in time to admit pupils, so we got the day off and had a long lie until 9am when we got up for breakfast when the power came back on. Unfortunately I don’t think any power cuts this winter would be as organised so the effects would be far more disruptive.

