Caron Lindsay

Scottish Lib Dems call for better Police vetting and Commission to prevent violence against women and girls

By | Sun 10th October 2021 - 10:30 am

This weekend, Scottish Conference passed a motion calling for serious action to prevent violence against women and girls:

In the wake of the shocking revelations of the details of the murder of Sarah Everard, Scottish Lib Dem Women submitted an emergency motion calling for, amongst other things:

  • An NHS-style public awareness campaign to build public understanding of the drivers behind violence against women;
  • An extended Independent Review of Equality Matters in policing as recommended by Dame Elish Angiolini, to include a review of police vetting processes and consideration of misogynistic behaviour;
  • New training for those working in education and frontline in public authorities;
  • Recognition of misogyny as a hate crime.

The party also reaffirmed its call for a new Commission to look at ways of preventing men’s violence against women and girls in all its forms, to report within one year in order to ensure a co-ordinated approach across all levels of government.

Wendy Chamberlain MP summated the motion, saying:

Enough is enough. For too long, women and girls have had to change their behaviour in an attempt to work around the constant threat of violence and harassment. It’s time for that responsibility to shift elsewhere.

This needs to be more than just a re-heated version of existing strategies. We need an NHS-style awareness campaign, and new training and support for all those in public facing public sector roles so that problematic behaviour can be identified and addressed.

Policing culture needs to see a step change to build back public trust. The canteen cultures that breed poor attitudes need to become a thing of the past.

Women need to be able to feel safe again.

I proposed it and had a hand in writing it. Much of it was based on the comprehensive motion passed at Federal Conference last month with some Scottish details added. I ended my speech by saying:

The social, economic, political and cultural conditions that drive violence against women can be changed. But that will only happen if new approaches are taken that are informed, resourced and evidence based.

That’s why all this work needs to be fronted by a new Commission, to work at the scale this issue demands.

This conversation needs to be re-set and standards need to be raised.

The debate got some good coverage in the Herald, too.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • George Thomas
    Latest SAGE advice includes the following: "SAGE reiterated the importance of acting early to slow a growing epidemic. Early, “low-cost” interventions ma...
  • theakes
    Afraid cannot agree with the Parliamentary Party stance on COVID regulations, seems reckless and irresponsible to me, it's a good thing we do not attract much p...
  • Peter Martin
    'How can Boris boast about Britain being one of the world’s wealthiest countries while branding it “broken”?' It's not so much a boast as a ...
  • Barry Lofty
    Tom Arms report reminds us that we are all being threatened on so many fronts and is another reminder, as John Marriott says, of the increasing danger of being ...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Lorenzo, "The govt are either planning cuts in what they spend, because they are planning cuts in tax...." The Tories will very likely be pla...