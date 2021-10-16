David Amess: Do we need to cool the temperature of political debate?

The shocking death of Sir David Amess MP has reignited the debate about how best to ensure the safety of elected representatives and other in public office. That phrase, public office, is critically important to those that elect to run for election and then serve as MPs and councillors. But being public can also be dangerous.

The police have declared yesterday’s stabbing a terrorist incident. That does not mean we should ignore the growing abuse and antagonism between the public and politicians at all levels and between politicians in the House of Commons and elsewhere.

PMQs has become ever more gladiatorial, with media pundits declaring winners and losers.

But should political debate be conducted at a feverish temperature, more about point scoring and tribal loyalties than getting the right things done for our country and its citizens.

Contest and challenge are central to political discourse and our political system. It is the job of opposition parties to challenge the administration, presenting different ideas and perspectives, and to halt or modify the plans of the leaders of the day.

But there is a consensus that the language of politics has become more hostile. More abusive. And more tribal.

Quoted in the FT, the former Labour home secretary Jacqui Smith and chair of the Jo Cox Foundation said attacks against parliamentarians undermined the ability of constituents to come to their MPs with their local concerns one of the cornerstones of British democracy:

“Online abuse tipped easily into real-life attacks and terrorism. That’s the responsibility that everybody has, to think about the way they talk about and describe politicians.”

The FT also reports that Nigel Jones, former Lib Dem MP for Cheltenham, who was severely injured after being attacked in his constituency office by a man with a sword in 2000, said more security lessons should have been learned from previous attacks. Local councillor Andrew Pennington died in that attack.

Although the police have declared yesterday’s stabbing a terrorist attack, attention now is not just on the safety of MPs but also the growing use of aggressive language by politicians and the public.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner infamously told a fringe event at the Labour Conference in September:

“We cannot get any worse than a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, absolute vile … banana republic, vile, nasty, Etonian … piece of scum”.

She was of course referring to the Conservatives. Her sympathetic comment on yesterday’s horror has inevitably come in for criticism.

James Gray, Conservative MP North Wiltshire suggested that a bomb should be planted in the office of Anneliese Dodds, the Labour party chair. Apparently, it was a joke. Dodds responded:

“I think all parliamentarians should be committed to ensuring that everyone can be involved in public life without any fear of intimidation or violence.”

I think we can all agree with that.

The media has had its role in poisoning the debate. Just one example is the Daily Mail’s “Enemies of the People” headline of 2016 vilifying supreme court judges.

Social media has had a role to play too. Quick fire, barely considered comments, expressing a reaction but not a considered political or public position. Some councillors have found the burden intolerable.

The problem of political aggression is not unique to Britain. Donald Trump’s belligerent language is widely believed to have led to the storming of Capitol Hill on 6 January.

Many of you will have views on yesterday’s tragedy, what it says about politics now and its implications. The editors of LDV request that there is no speculation on the circumstances of yesterday but that we begin (or rather continue) the debate on the safety of those in public office and the language and temperature of political debate.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.