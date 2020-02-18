Death In The Afternoon

Just before I was born my parents made the decision to move from their home town of Reading to an isolated South Oxfordshire village which is where I grew up.

My widowed grandmother also joined us which was great as I was very fond of her. I attended the local primary school which on the whole I enjoyed, reading was a passion.



I remember saving up to buy a children’s encyclopaedia and gobbling up Ladybird books about historical figures. In my final year we sat tests (not the eleven plus) and I finished in the top 20%.

My hopes were high as I prepared to move up to secondary school. The village had two of these the fee paying Oratory and Langtree Comprehensive. My parents couldn’t afford to send me to the Oratory which is where some of my friends were going and they came from a social class that viewed education as merely a preparation for leaving at 16 to get a job.

My father worked long hours and finally achieved his goal of becoming a Departmental Manager at John Lewis in his mid-40s. He had no desire to progress any further. My mum was a busy housewife with four children to look after.

So it was Langtree for me, an establishment that by today’s standards I’m sure would have been put in special measures, what with failures in leadership and teachers lacking inspiration. Despite all that I thought I was doing ok.

My favourite subjects were History, English and Geography. Maths and Woodwork were not my thing. Then it came time for our options where we were told that we would be placed either in O’Level or CSEs groups. No mixing and matching at dear old Langtree.

Finally the afternoon came and when my name was read out it was to the graveyard of the CSEs that I was going to. My heart sank and in those few moments my dreams died. From then on I was so unmotivated that I was pretty much going through the motions until I could leave.

At 16 I sat and passed the Civil Service exam, like in primary school I scored highly. In the years that followed I have come across a lot of university graduates who express surprise that I hadn’t also been.

I usually quip that I went to the university of life which is certainly true. The plain fact is the education system failed me and millions like me badly, something it continues to do.

In the years ahead I want to do whatever I can to improve things, working with organisations like the Liberal Democrat Education Association to develop policy that ensures that no child is left behind or let down in our country like I was.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats