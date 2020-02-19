Fascinating stuff at York!

It’s not too late to register for the York Spring conference, which is happening on the weekend of March 13-15th. You can register here.

We’ve already covered the main policy motions which will be debated in the main hall.

But there will be oodles of other stuff going on – both in the main hall and in rooms around and about the conference venues of the York Barbican, the Novotel York Center and the Hilton York.

The conference agenda and directory is available online and gives you details of the whole panoply of activities which would exhaust even the most hyper-active of Tigger-like party members.

Here a few highlights from that very agenda and directory document:

-What next after the shambles (of the 2019 general election)? – a fringe meeting featuring our avuncular and witty chief whip, Alistair Carmichael.

-A very full and exciting series of training sessions.

-A lively and informative exhibition hall where you can find out all sorts of things and sign up for more causes and organisations than the average person can shake a stick at.

-A consultative session in the main hall on Liberal Democrat principles and values.

-For members only, a consultative session on the general election review.

(By the way “what on earth is a consultative session?” – asks a new member from Penge. Answer: great fun! They are rather informal and formless, so everybody has a chance to sling in their fourpenneth worth on the subject at hand. They tend to be a forerunner of a formal conference debate, where a policy-forming body can get a good feel of the opinions of party members, before starting to put together a formal a paper on a subject.)

-A members’ rally on Friday evening.

-A speech by Ed Davey, in his capacity as acting co-leader after of the party, on Sunday.

-A speech by Jo Swinson, as is traditional for former leaders who have just stood down. This should be very interesting indeed!

-A consultative session giving feedback on the manifesto for the 2019 general election.

-An emergency/topical debate on Sunday morning. Members will be able to nominate and vote on the subject for this debate.

That’s just what I have spotted. If you have a root through the agenda and directory you will, no doubt, be able to find lots more interesting stuff. Do feel free to tell us what catches your attention (in the comments field below).

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.