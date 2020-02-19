William Francis

What is our approach to Co-determination?

By | Wed 19th February 2020 - 3:40 pm

As a party, we have long advocated a cooperative relationship between labour and capital rather than an adversarial and hierarchical one, where the investor, the manager, and the worker are partners in the industry.
Such a vision was expressed in our 1964 manifesto, with the statement:
“Employees must be given a share in the decisions and profits of the companies in which they work. [they] should be represented on the board of directors, or on a joint supervisory council”.

This vision has deeper roots in the Party’s history for in 1908, the Liberal government passed the Port of London Authority (PLA) Act, which mandated worker representation in the corporate governance of the PLA.
We should do more to revive this facet of ourselves, particularly with regards to co-determination.

We should have a detailed, comprehensive policy on this topic, and not be afraid to call for what the Alliance manifesto of 1983 deemed “industrial democracy”.

Rather than requiring “all UK-listed companies and all private companies with more than 250 employees to have at least one employee representative on their boards”, as our latest manifesto put it, we should be bolder and learn from our European neighbours, specifically Norway and to a lesser extent Slovakia and Slovenia.

In the case of the latter two, companies with over 50 employees (a medium-sized business by UK standards) are required to have one-third of their board members be made up of employee representatives. This makes co-determination more accessible to more workers, as even in medium-sized firms, many employees lack face-to-face interactions with their employer and thus any informal influence over corporate governance.

In the case of Norway, employee representation rises in parallel with the size of the firm. With 30 to 50 employees, there is one employee director. Firms with over 50 employees, one-third of seats are reserved for employee directors, and over 200, an extra employee seat.

I propose a synthesis of the two, whereby formal employee participation in corporate governance rises with the size of the company ( as measured by the current definition of micro, small, medium and large enterprises). One-third of members of company boards in firms with 50 employees should be elected by workers, with the share rising to half for firms with over 250 employees. Tax credits should be provided to small firms (10-49 employees), to encourage employee representation in their boards, as a way of gently shaping the corporate governance of larger small businesses to prevent sudden changes if they transition into medium-sized firms.

Employees should no longer be passive in corporate governance, as the 1945 manifesto put it “[The Worker] must become a partner and acquire economic citizenship”.

* William Francis is a Liberal Democrat member & activist, former vice-President of the University of Lincoln Liberal Democrat society (2018-2019) & candidate for the Lib Dems for Glebe ward in the City of Lincoln local elections 2019.

