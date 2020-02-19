Mark Pack

Getting our finances right – report back from February Board meeting

By | Wed 19th February 2020 - 5:15 pm

At our latest meeting, the Federal Board welcomed our newest member, Lisa Smart, who has been elected the new chair of the Federal Communications and Elections Committee (FCEC), taking over from James Gurling. Welcome on Board, Lisa!

We also welcomed back to the Board Tony Harris as Registered Treasurer and Chair of the Federal Finance and Resources Committee (FFRC) and Mike German as Federal Treasurer.

Details of the outcome of elections for other key posts around the party are available on the party website. Congratulations to everyone elected and thank you also to everyone else who applied, helping to give us a strong set of names to choose from.

After our January Board meeting agreed the timings and got the ball rolling on key elements for our success this year, such as an independent elections review and our leadership election, the Board concentrated this time in particular on the Federal Party’s budget.

To give some context, overall our income in 2020 will be around £6.5 million, which compares with £34 million for the Conservatives and £46 million for Labour in 2018.

After the surge in spending and staffing in the immediate run-up to the general election, the Board agreed that this year we need to return to a long-term sustainable level of staffing and expenditure. This means day-to-day spending matching income from members, donors and grants, with any surplus from last year ring-fenced to allow us to implement recommendations from the independent elections review and for one-off projects focused on transforming our capabilities.

While moving towards balancing day-to-day spending, between the two Board meetings, we’ve also agreed to prioritise certain key areas:
• Staffing the independent elections review so that it can do the effective job we need;
• Doubling the Federal Party’s contribution to the May local elections;
• Enhancing membership recruitment and retention via a project to improve how we look after members and supporters;
• Creating a new fund to support diversity projects;
• Supporting the Welsh Party as they gear up for the Senedd elections coming in 2021;
• Looking after our staff: for several years, staff pay has been frozen (real-terms pay cuts), which won’t be continued in 2020; and
• Increasing our long-term income by investing in membership recruitment around the leadership election and in boosting legacy income.

The choice of these priorities is all driven by our overall party strategy, as agreed at conference. We will start the process of reviewing and updating this later this year.

We also agreed on a raft of updates to how the Board runs its own business, such as our conflicts of interest policy and our standing orders. These sorts of items are rarely top of anyone’s priority list, but they’re an important step in ensuring the Board does its work to the standards members rightly should expect of us. If we make decisions badly, it’s members who bear the brunt – and that’s why we’re rightly focused on ensuring we improve how we operate on your behalf.

* Mark Pack is Party President and Co-leader of the party. He is editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRossMcL 19th Feb - 6:26pm
    Brian - As I always ask when people criticise the conference agenda, did you submit any motions yourself? Because that is how this party works....
  • User AvatarTom Harney 19th Feb - 6:09pm
    I agree entirely with the approach. A few questions. How would you ensure employee representation for local councils or government departments. And how about outsourcing,...
  • User AvatarBrian Edmonds 19th Feb - 6:04pm
    If there’s anything even remotely fascinating about the York agenda it has escaped me. When I re-joined the party last year, my primary impetus was...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 19th Feb - 5:58pm
    Agree with Paul Holmes on Plato. I'd recommend Karl Popper's take on Plato in 'The Open Society and its enemies'. According to Popper Plato's hatred...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 19th Feb - 5:40pm
    Paul, I expected you had read such works. When you write "What especially qualifies someone from the private sector or the military to understand how...
  • User AvatarWilliam Francis 19th Feb - 5:16pm
    @Joe Otten Culture is indeed important, but it is heavily influenced by institutions, and there is considerable feedback between the two. As such having worker...