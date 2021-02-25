Derek Barrie dies at 77

The Lib Dems lost a much loved friend, mentor, agent and campaigner yesterday. Derek Barrie gave six decades of service to this party and the Liberals before it. What he didn’t know about campaigning simply wasn’t worth knowing. As recently as the 2019 election, the advice that he gave was a valuable part of Wendy Chamberlain’s election as MP for North East Fife.

He had become increasingly frail in recent years, but he died quite suddenly having been admitted to hospital last weekend.

He was a brilliant friend to me and we worked so well together back in the early 2000s when I was Scottish Campaigns and Candidates Convener and he was the Party’s Chief of Staff. Together with then MSP Iain Smith, we ran the ground campaign in the 2005 election and jokingly took all the credit for our party’s best General Election performance which saw us gain Danny Alexander and Jo Swinson as MPs.

Later that year, he and I ran the Livingston by-election campaign after Robin Cook died, maintaining our vote with candidate Charles Dundas and stopping the SNP from gaining the sort of momentum that might have given them the Dunfermline by-election.

For years our Campaigns and Candidates meetings would start in the Haymarket Bar across the road from Scottish Lib Dem HQ with dinner and usually some wine before we went back across the road to do the business.

There are not very many people I would let introduce me as the Wicked Witch of West Lothian, though I replied that he should never forget that I could turn him into a toad at any moment. To me, he was Grumps. When we adapted the English candidate approval system for Scotland in 2002, we had to get a lot of people approved very quickly. This we did over many weekends with a wonderful team of assessors and facilitators. Obviously it was all very professional, but we had a huge amount of fun with the role playing exercises. Derek, John Lawrie and George Grubb often had Rae Grant and I in tears of laughter. There was one notorious time when Rae was laughing so much she had to leave the room.

But all this was pretty late in Derek’s career. He started out as the candidate for East Fife in the 1966 General Election. I think this was the one where he didn’t have a phone in his house and would call his agent from a phone box at pre-arranged times. He came fourth back then, but in the 70s, a determined group of campaigners, led by Derek, decided they were going to win the seat. It took more than a decade of slog, but they did it when Menzies Campbell was elected at the third attempt, having gained 10% in 1979 and 14% in 1983. They turned the local party into a formidable campaigning machine and it has gone from strength to strength.

Derek was the first Liberal Councillor elected in North East Fife in 1977 and went on to lead the Council.

After he retired from paid party work in 2009 we used to meet up at Conferences and for long lunches where we would reminisce and put the world to rights.

He remained an active part of North East Fife’s campaigning machine, though, and served for several years as clerk to the Scottish Executive where he continued to be a fount of wisdom. He was secretary of ASLDC until a couple of years ago and had become the organisation’s Honorary President.

Derek had been married to Lesley for more than 50 years. They were such a team and he so appreciated her sacrifices for the Lib Dem cause. My husband said this morning that Derek never forgot the campaign widows and widowers who held the fort while their other halves were out working for the party from dawn till well after dusk. Our love and thoughts are with Lesley now.

These are just a few random thoughts and memories from over 20 years of working with Derek. I’m sure many of you will have your own, so please add them in the comments.

On Facebook, people have been paying tribute and their words are repeated here with their permission.

Sheila Ritchie, Scottish Party Convener

Derek has been friend, mentor, campaigner, rock. It was typical of him that, on hearing I was to be Convenor, he summoned me- there is no other way of expressing it- and gave me my orders. I cannot tell you how much I will miss his wisdom and counsel, but much more, his fellowship and humour.

North East Fife 2019 campaign manager Kevin Lang

Very sad. I learned so much from this man when it comes to campaigning (don’t forget, it’s all about PIG)

I ran a committee room from his house in North East Fife at the 2019 General Election. Even then, and looking frail, he was so engaged and excited about the election and the prospect of winning the seat back.

Wendy Chamberlain MP

I was very sad to hear this news yesterday. It is lovely to read all the memories from years past being shared here. From the moment I was selected to contest NEF he was keen to engage, share his knowledge, and guide. He and Lesley’s support during the 2019 campaign were much appreciated by us all. Proud to have taken the seat back. Love to Lesley at this difficult time.

Christine Jardine MP

One of the most reassuring sentences to hear over the years that I learned about campaigning was “I did this with Derek Barrie.”

Alistair Carmichael MP

In all the years that I knew him I cannot remember any occasion when Derek Barrie, having been asked for help or advice, did not give it. In particular I remember him driving up to Aberdeenshire and coming with me to a local party meeting to persuade the activists that if we picked a ward and worked it that we could win it. We followed his advice and, two years later, we defeated the then group leader in Banff and Buchan District Council.

Generous with his time and sage in his advice – someone who knew what it meant to be a liberal and who committed to it heart and soul. Scottish Conference will never be the same.

Former NE Fife activist Keith Legg

I’ve known Derek since I was about 7 or 8 – so many memories. Whether it was taking control of NE Fife District Council in 1984 (which Derek led), winning the NE Fife parliamentary seat in 1987 in that cramped flat which was our temporary office in Cupar, or in Clifton Terrace in the early 1990s – Derek was a key part of that. I wasn’t surprised when Mum told me that he was part of Wendy Anne’s successful campaign in 2019 too.

Even though he gave them up years ago, almost all of my memories of Derek still have him smoking a cigar. We were living in London when he stopped, and didn’t see him for a couple of years, and it was always strange seeing him without one! He’ll be missed by all of us in NE Fife – my thoughts are with Lesley just now.

Paul McGarry, Central Scotland candidate and Scottish Conference Convener

So sad, a wonderful person who served the party so well. I remember meeting him and the support he gave me on my first few attempts to join the exec where I joined mid-term was incredible. He would go over the notes and explain what some of the ongoing issues were, and any historical background. We was tremendous and one of the few people who could keep the then Convener in line.

Goodbye, Grumps. Love from the Wicked Witch of West Lothian.

