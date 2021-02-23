News Meerkat

Despite Covid, the Guardian predicts “no escape” from the Lib Dem disco

By | Tue 23rd February 2021 - 9:48 am

The Guardian sketch writer, John Crace, gives a witty mention to our beloved disco in his parliamentary sketch this morning:

A return to normal: 21 June. There would be no escape for those hoping to avoid the disco night at the Lib Dem party conference.

I understand that the LibDem glitterball is receiving a high-sheen polish as we speak!

* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Paul Walter

6 Comments

  • Paul Murray 23rd Feb '21 - 9:56am

    Someone from Politico tweeted that we just have to hope that we’re not hearing about the Midland Hotel variant in October!

  • Little Jackie Paper 23rd Feb '21 - 10:03am

    It’s a latter day Wigan Casino.

  • John Marriott 23rd Feb '21 - 10:04am

    In these difficult times, please allow me to inject what I hope is a bit of humour. My apologies if this offends anyone.

    The Vaccine Minister said that, as a first stage in undoing the lockdown, “two people can socialise over a coffee out of doors”. Are they going to hold a competition to decide who those two lucky people are going to be?

  • Little Jackie Paper 23rd Feb '21 - 10:09am

    John Marriott.

    Don’t give them ideas.

  • David Raw 23rd Feb '21 - 11:27am

    “The Vaccine Minister said that, as a first stage in undoing the lockdown, “two people can socialise over a coffee out of doors”.

    Prince Andrew and who ? “Just a shooting party”.

  • Peter Davies 23rd Feb '21 - 11:37am

    I’m predicting they will end the ban on conferences somewhere between the end of ours and the start of theirs.

