Despite Covid, the Guardian predicts “no escape” from the Lib Dem disco

The Guardian sketch writer, John Crace, gives a witty mention to our beloved disco in his parliamentary sketch this morning:
A return to normal: 21 June. There would be no escape for those hoping to avoid the disco night at the Lib Dem party conference.
I understand that the LibDem glitterball is receiving a high-sheen polish as we speak!
Someone from Politico tweeted that we just have to hope that we’re not hearing about the Midland Hotel variant in October!
It’s a latter day Wigan Casino.
In these difficult times, please allow me to inject what I hope is a bit of humour. My apologies if this offends anyone.
The Vaccine Minister said that, as a first stage in undoing the lockdown, “two people can socialise over a coffee out of doors”. Are they going to hold a competition to decide who those two lucky people are going to be?
John Marriott.
Don’t give them ideas.
“The Vaccine Minister said that, as a first stage in undoing the lockdown, “two people can socialise over a coffee out of doors”.
Prince Andrew and who ? “Just a shooting party”.
I’m predicting they will end the ban on conferences somewhere between the end of ours and the start of theirs.