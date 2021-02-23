Charles Kennedy documentary on BBC Alba tonight

Scottish Lib Dems and others have been tweeting about “Tearlach Ceannadach/Charles Kennedy: A Good Man Speaking” which will air on BBC Alba tonight at 21:00 and follow online “shortly afterwards”. There are already substantial clips and extensive photo galleries available on the BBC Alba website. We hope to carry a review of the programme later today.
By the look of it, the BBC have done a fine job on this. There’s a remarkable cast of interviewees. Bless them, they’ve even commissioned two Scottish musicians, Lauren MacColl and Ewan MacPherson to do a new version of David Bowie’s “Heroes” to accompany aerial footage of Charles’ beloved Highlands. (Charles Kennedy was, of course, a great fan of David Bowie.) That clip is already on the website. It really is beautiful!
Currently watching new @bbcalba documentary about Charles Kennedy being broadcast tomorrow night. So far wonderful stories about his first election in 1983. All campaigning should be like highland campaigning back then! Don’t miss it – you can watch across whole UK & on iPlayer
6 yrs on and Charles’s loss is still raw among those of us who knew him. A giant whose contribution to public debate is missed all the more in these dark times.
His tormentors should never be allowed to forget what they did to him in those final months.👇🏻 https://t.co/hmrSymHiSu
I used to work with Charles Kennedy many years ago. I loved working with him. He was a man of huge intellect, decency and old fashioned Scottish highlander charm. Politics is a much poorer place without him. https://t.co/N0VGNYM64D
