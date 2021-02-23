The Voice

Charles Kennedy documentary on BBC Alba tonight

Scottish Lib Dems and others have been tweeting about “Tearlach Ceannadach/Charles Kennedy: A Good Man Speaking” which will air on BBC Alba tonight at 21:00 and follow online “shortly afterwards”. There are already substantial clips and extensive photo galleries available on the BBC Alba website. We hope to carry a review of the programme later today.

By the look of it, the BBC have done a fine job on this. There’s a remarkable cast of interviewees. Bless them, they’ve even commissioned two Scottish musicians, Lauren MacColl and Ewan MacPherson to do a new version of David Bowie’s “Heroes” to accompany aerial footage of Charles’ beloved Highlands. (Charles Kennedy was, of course, a great fan of David Bowie.) That clip is already on the website. It really is beautiful!


