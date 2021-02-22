Trying to be the voice of carers is no good without a strategy

If I am honest, I am only just hanging on as a member.

I was desperate for Layla Moran to win the Leadership election. With her modern day articulation of Charles Kennedy’s ‘The Future of Politics’ – the book which persuaded me to join the Party in 2002. She was unsullied by the Coalition years; she was the fresh, engaging face that I wanted (and still want) for the Party.

I went to ground after the Leadership election. Trying to be a good member. Trying not to be too critical of the new Leader. But with months on top of a year’s Acting Leadership having passed by, and still no national profile to speak of, I feel increasingly militant.

Having spent more than 20 years working in frontline mental health social work, I am more than keen for the party to be on the front foot, taking the fight to the Government on the hollowing out of local government and other agencies’ ability to tackle poverty and deprivation. Which is why I was so frustrated to read the article in the Observer at the weekend – a call from Louise Casey and others for a new Beveridge Report; and Ed Davey absolutely nowhere to be found on the issue.

William Beveridge is one of our most famous Liberal forebears; and given the issues that have been brought forward by the pandemic, there is no more important time to claim him as one of our own, with a message that, shockingly, still pertains to post-COVID and post-Brexit Britain.

Which brings me to our Leader’s fixation with his own role and others’ contribution as carers. What could be wrong with that? Surely it’s a good thing for him to be talking about? And yes, I understand the broken-record approach to messaging that is probably important in days when the Party’s airtime is reduced. But there is no point in Ed trying to become the voice of the 10 million carers in this country, if there is no wider strategy being articulated as well.

I have read that he is asking the Government to put in place funding so that carers are able to have a break, given the long hard months of lockdown. Nice idea in principle, but have the practicalities been thought through? Is there the skilled workforce available to pick up the role when carers access this funded time off? If the money is available but the personnel are not, won’t any such initiative go the way of the Nightingale Hospitals, that had to be packed up because they could not be staffed? In my personal experience the home care and residential care sectors are backs against the wall. The staff are exhausted and traumatised. Many are EU nationals who may not be able to stay after the summer…

It is my view that Ed’s determination to pursue this campaign may be more worthwhile if he were to explain to the nation that carers, if given a role in policy-making, can identify the crucial gaps in public services that are imperative to fill and to plan for in a long-term, sustainable way. Carers across a range of needs and age-groups could help the Party develop a clearer narrative about tax and spend, and the provision of what I will call the public services framework for the upholding of basic human rights in this country.

In the same way as groups like ATD Fourth World UK, for whom I have worked in the past, have consistently promoted the need for people with direct experience of poverty in the UK to be part of the policy-making process, the Liberal Democrats could seek to develop and fund a process whereby carers’ knowledge could inform our own policy-making at Conference. Working with other specialist organisations and the technologies that have developed during the pandemic could enable us to be creative and radical in ways that the other parties cannot.

In my opinion, it is no use Ed Davey banging on about carers if people don’t understand why he has tied himself so tightly to this mast. If there is no wider strategy he will look like a one trick pony. People will get bored of him. And frankly, who could blame them?

* Nick Perry is an approved mental health professional and was the parliamentary candidate for Hastings & Rye at the General Election.