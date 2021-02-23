Review: Charles Kennedy: A good man speaking

As Paul highlighted earlier, a major new documentary on the life and career of Charles Kennedy will be broadcast tonight on BBC Alba.

There is much to love in this programme. I have to say it brought a fair few of my emotions out to play – from the joy of hearing about his tactics at psyching out the opposition in school debating competitions and the fun of his election campaigns, to the anger at his treatment in his later years and the sadness of losing him way too soon.

Friends from school, university, family and politics recall the events that shaped him and the reasoning behind his key decisions. Among the interviewees are his brother-in-law and friend James Gurling, Catherine MacLeod, a colleague at BBC Highland who was later Alastair Darling’s Special Adviser when he was Chancellor, Jim Wallace and Celia Munro, one of the stalwarts of the Liberal Democrats in Ross-shire and wife of Charles’ mentor John Farquhar Munro. Enjoy this trailer.

The programme has some rarely seen gems, like a clip of him broadcasting during his short BBC Radio Highland internship in the early 80s.

Charles always thought of himself as a Highlander first. The programme shows the influence of the Highlands on his actions and thinking throughout his life, including opposing the war in Iraq, on which he was ultimately proven right.

But just 8 months after an election in which we won our highest ever number of MPs, Charles was ousted as leader. It was not an edifying moment in our history and I am sure that many of us have wondered what might have been if another way through the challenges of that time could have been found.

I was particularly struck by Celia Munro’s description of the support she and others had offered him with his alcoholism. It was obviously painful for her to talk about it.

We reported at the time that the 2015 campaign in Ross, Skye and Lochaber had turned nasty but we discover that the angry visit to Charles’ office by Ian Blackford was the tip of the iceberg. It wasn’t just social media, either. Anonymous notes on his car window or through his letterbox brought the abuse into his personal space.

An hour is never going to be enough to capture everything but I would have liked to have seen more about his early leadership of the Liberal Democrats when he really stood up against the Tories led by William Hague as they lurched to the right. And I think one of his finest times came during the independence referendum in 2014 where he was respected and admired by people on both sides, no mean feat in that toxic atmosphere. Yet his role in helping save the union is barely mentioned.

It’s a great watch, though and gives a balanced account of his life, contribution and service and reminds us all of Charles’ warmth and humour. How we miss him.

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

And here is the beautiful, haunting, highland version of Heroes, by David Bowie, recorded specially for the programme by Lauren MacColl and Ewan MacPherson.

Charles Kennedy, a good man speaking, will be broadcast tonight at 9pm on BBC Alba

Sky 141 (Scotland) / Sky 169 (rest of UK)

Freeview / You View 7 (Scotland only)

Virgin Media 120 (Scotland), Virgin Media 161 (rest of UK)

Freesat 109

and will be available afterwards on BBC iPlayer

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings