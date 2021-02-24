Global Vaccine Equity



Vaccines are the most effective way out of the pandemic. However, there won’t be enough supply to vaccinate the world’s population until 2023 or 2024. That’s why I joined NOW! (@NOW4humanity) to pressure vaccine manufacturers such as Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer to allow other companies to develop its COVID-19 vaccine and have #VaccinesWithoutBorders.

But this is not enough. All companies must follow suit.

Oxford, Valneva, Novavax and CureVac, are now working with the Government to produce the vaccines in the UK. Johnson & Johnson have applied to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for emergency use listing to deliver doses to poor and middle-income countries. A Sussex-based company has begun developing a coronavirus vaccine in pill form, and trials have already started.

The Government has stated that every adult in the UK should receive the first COVID-19 vaccine by 31 July 2021, a month earlier than its previous target. It is imperative that each nation vaccinates its population, but to eradicate COVID-19, it must be both a national and global effort.

WHO has suggested that controlling Covid-19 will require at least 70% of the global population to have immunity.

According to the UN, only ten countries have administered 75% of the world’s available COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 130 countries have not received their first doses. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said it’s unfair that so few countries should control the bulk of the world’s vaccine supplies: “The world’s leading economies have a special responsibility. Yet today, we are seeing a vaccine vacuum. Vaccines are reaching high-income countries quickly, while the worlds poorest have none at all.”

This situation has highlighted the huge divide between the world’s richest and poorest nations. Richer countries have been able to buy far more vaccines than poorer nations.

On the positive side, a scheme called COVAX, led by WHO, wants to ensure that vaccines are shared equitably among the world’s population. The UK is currently offering money and surplus vaccines, but it is still not enough. It supports the building of manufacturing capabilities and buying supplies ahead of time so that 2 billion doses can be distributed fairly by the end of this year.

In a pandemic, no one is safe unless everyone is safe. This is the reality of coronavirus. If we allow it to thrive in a remote community on the other side of the world, it will spread – as we have all seen firsthand – and take many more lives.

We cannot be lulled into a false sense of security, believing that because our nation is safe, then that is the end of the problem. The virus does not respect borders. History has taught us that this needs to be a collaborative effort, as in the case of other debilitating and fatal illnesses such as polio, Guinea worm disease and smallpox.

The UK has ordered more than 400 million doses of different CPVID-19 vaccines, meaning that many will be left over after all adults have been vaccinated. In contrast, the entire African continent has ordered just 270 million vaccine doses, which amounts to one shot per person for only 20% of its entire population.

Dr Angela K. Shen, the visiting scientist at the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said: “In order for a vaccine to work, you need most of society to be protected — and that protection happens when you get everyone vaccinated. So you want to roll this out to everyone because, inherently, that’s how you protect everyone collectively.”

We all have a moral duty to support vaccine equity because if we don’t get on top of it, the world will never function as it did pre-COVID.

More than 26 million people in the US have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and EU countries are in the “big league” of nations offering COVID-19 vaccines. However, data shows that African-Americans in the US are being vaccinated far more slowly than white people, despite being disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

To all manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine, please share it around the world.

* Rabina Khan is a councillor in Tower Hamlets and Special Advisor to Lib Dem peers. Her book, book My Hair is Pink Under This Veil (BiteBack Publishers) is due out in March 2021.