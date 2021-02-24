A universal bank account

Not everyone can open a bank account. A bank will only offer you an account if they think they will make money out of it, and they do that when you have an overdraft on which they can charge interest or a substantial balance which they can lend on. Poor people with poor credit histories aren’t allowed overdrafts and don’t have large balances.

Not having a bank account is one of many ways that being poor can cost you money. It also costs everyone who does business with you money, and that includes the government.

Almost everyone, however, does have at least one account with the government. It’s not a bank account, but it could be.

This would involve consolidating any amounts due between the individual and the government, allowing individuals to pay directly into it through transfers, teller machines, or Post Office counters. It would let you take cash out and allow on-line purchases and electronic banking. It would not, however, do anything requiring credit such as overdrafts, cheques or direct debits.

It would still allow banks plenty of room to offer something more attractive to the customers they actually want. Still, it would allow anyone, even someone with fraud convictions, to operate in the modern world.

As you might guess from the name, the system integrates particularly well with a Universal Basic Income. Government payments through a UBA would have much lower transaction costs than payment through a third party bank, let alone the DWP methods for those without bank accounts.

It also allows some extra facilities because UBI carries a gold-plated government-backed guaranteed income until you die (I would advocate until a year after you die). This means you can guarantee a minimum balance at any time in the future, which means you can set up guaranteed transfers for future dates. It’s an alternative to credit for the uncreditworthy.

Since UBI requires all income to be taxed, it might also be worth adding the facility to accept inward transfers marked as taxable and deducted at source. Companies that paid their staff this way would cut out all the hassle of tax codes. Casual earnings, interest, dividends and many other investment income types could also be paid this way. It would save a lot of people the annual nightmare of tax returns, and it would also save the government money.

Assuming that some people would leave significant amounts of money in their accounts, it could reasonably be expected to break even as a banking operation. The real benefit, though, would be in substantial savings both to the government in its financial dealings with the public and to those who would otherwise not have access to a bank account.

* I am a Software Developer and Long-term Liberal Democrat based in London