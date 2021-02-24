Jack Haines

New Event: How to win with Basic Income

By | Wed 24th February 2021 - 4:00 pm
At last year’s Autumn Conference, Liberal Democrat members voted overwhelmingly to adopt Universal Basic Income (UBI) as party policy.
Now, we have our first opportunity to make this vital policy part of our campaigning platform for the bumper set of elections coming up on 6th May.
Not only are there council seats and mayoral positions up for grabs all over the country, but there are also the elections for Members of the Scottish Parliament and the Welsh Senedd.
So now it’s time for the really big questions:

  • How do we “sell” Universal Basic Income to the voting public?
  • How do we make it relevant in local contexts around the country?
  • How do we hammer home the advantage of being the biggest UK political party to have Universal Basic Income as party policy?
  • How do we clarify that it is a fundamentally liberal idea and use it as a vehicle for the wider story of our party and our values?
The Lib Dems for Basic Income campaign is partnering with the Social Liberal Forum and the Basic Income Conversation to host an event on Tuesday 9th March, from 7.30 pm to 8.45 pm, to explore exactly these questions.
The event will be chaired by Dr Ian Kearns, Director of the Social Liberal Forum and an advocate of UBI, and will be structured into three parts.
In the first, Ian will be joined by Canadian Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith and Tchiyiwe Chihana of UBI Lab Women. They’ll discuss why Universal Basic Income is such an important and powerful idea, its global significance, and its importance in terms of building a genuinely equal society.
In the second, Ian will quiz three key Lib Dem women on how they think we can win with UBI in this summer’s elections: Jane Dodds, Leader of the Party in Wales, Luisa Porritt, our candidate for Mayor of London, and Wendy Chamberlain MP, our Parliamentary Spokesperson for Scotland and Wales.
In the third and final session, we’ll open to the room to hear suggestions, ideas and needs from candidates and activists across the country.
For this event you can sign up HERE

* Jack Haines joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015 at the age of 16 and was elected as a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Hull in 2019. He is a campaigner for Lib Dems for Basic Income @LDforBI.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Events.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Peter Watson 24th Feb '21 - 4:13pm

    “we have our first opportunity [UBI] to make this vital policy part of our campaigning platform for the bumper set of elections coming up on 6th May. Not only are there council seats and mayoral positions up for grabs all over the country, but there are also the elections for Members of the Scottish Parliament and the Welsh Senedd.”

    I can see the relevance of UBI to campaigns for a role in national government in Wales and Scotland but I am not so sure about local government. Why should I care whether or not my local councillor is in favour of UBI?

  • Peter Davies 24th Feb '21 - 4:30pm

    A bigger question than “How do we make it relevant in local contexts around the country?” is “How do we make it relevant in non-geographical communities across the country”.

    There are a number of different audiences for whom UBI holds different attractions. They are to be found in different concentrations spread right across the country and they probably talk more to each other than they do to their neighbours.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joseph Bourke
    Peter Martin, economics is not accounting. Modern accounting developed from the principles of double-entry bookkeeping. Economics is the science that studie...
  • Peter Watson
    "we have our first opportunity [UBI] to make this vital policy part of our campaigning platform for the bumper set of elections coming up on 6th May. Not only a...
  • Michael BG
    Joe Bourke, I have looked at Council Tax rates recently and I was surprised how close the amounts were for a band C property in Basingstoke and Workington. I...
  • Peter Martin
    Katharine, As I probably have said before the difficulty of a term like Beveridge 2 is that no-one really knows what it means. No one has written out a compl...
  • Nonconformistradical
    @Matt Wardman ref. 24th Feb '21 - 12:36pm The issue is not the UK over-ordering resulting in a surplus to its genuine need. The issue is the possibility that d...