New Event: How to win with Basic Income

At last year’s Autumn Conference, Liberal Democrat members voted overwhelmingly to adopt Universal Basic Income (UBI) as party policy.

Now, we have our first opportunity to make this vital policy part of our campaigning platform for the bumper set of elections coming up on 6th May.

Not only are there council seats and mayoral positions up for grabs all over the country, but there are also the elections for Members of the Scottish Parliament and the Welsh Senedd.

So now it’s time for the really big questions:

How do we “sell” Universal Basic Income to the voting public?

How do we make it relevant in local contexts around the country?

How do we hammer home the advantage of being the biggest UK political party to have Universal Basic Income as party policy?

How do we clarify that it is a fundamentally liberal idea and use it as a vehicle for the wider story of our party and our values?

The Lib Dems for Basic Income campaign is partnering with the Social Liberal Forum and the Basic Income Conversation to host an event on Tuesday 9th March, from 7.30 pm to 8.45 pm, to explore exactly these questions.

The event will be chaired by Dr Ian Kearns, Director of the Social Liberal Forum and an advocate of UBI, and will be structured into three parts.

In the first, Ian will be joined by Canadian Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith and Tchiyiwe Chihana of UBI Lab Women. They’ll discuss why Universal Basic Income is such an important and powerful idea, its global significance, and its importance in terms of building a genuinely equal society.

In the second, Ian will quiz three key Lib Dem women on how they think we can win with UBI in this summer’s elections: Jane Dodds, Leader of the Party in Wales, Luisa Porritt, our candidate for Mayor of London, and Wendy Chamberlain MP, our Parliamentary Spokesperson for Scotland and Wales.

In the third and final session, we’ll open to the room to hear suggestions, ideas and needs from candidates and activists across the country.

For this event you can sign up HERE

* Jack Haines joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015 at the age of 16 and was elected as a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Hull in 2019. He is a campaigner for Lib Dems for Basic Income @LDforBI.