Did Boris Johnson just suggest that our Jamie Stone should be fired into space?

Maturity has never really been Boris Johnson’s strong point.

And so it was today when Jamie Stone used a question to the Prime Minister to highlight the positive development this week which brings space port in North West Scotland a step closer:

As the BBC reports, a major obstacle was cleared:

A Scottish Land Court judge has approved a change of use of an area of croft land near Tongue in Sutherland for the building of the facility. The land around the rockets hangar and launch pad must remain available to crofters for agricultural use. The ruling means the first rockets carrying small satellites could launch from Space Hub Sutherland from next year.

So Jamie was joyful about this when he asked the PM if he’d come to the first launch. Boris then replied that Jamie would make a suitable payload :

Watch the moment Boris Johnson suggested sending me into space…🚀 pic.twitter.com/cnqxIlJGMS — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) September 15, 2021

But did he really mean Jamie?

Hansard, which is usually pretty accurate, says at the time of writing that Boris Johnson replied to Jamie thus:

I thank the hon. Gentleman for his kind invitation. I look forward to taking it up. What we need is a suitable payload to send into space, and I think the hon. Gentleman would do very well.

But if you watch the video, what he actually said was “the Gentleman Opposite” which could refer to Keir Starmer.

Either way, it was rude.

And what annoys me is that he could have just said that the jobs would be such a boost to the economy of Northern Scotland. Honestly, we lose so many young people because there are no opportunities there. It would have been a good opportunity for the PM to show that he gives a damn about the Highlands. But then we all know that he doesn’t.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings