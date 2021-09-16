The Independent View: A letter to the Liberal Democrats

Dear Liberal Democrats,

As you anticipate your digital conference gathering at the weekend, I thought I would send some heartfelt reflections on the party’s progress and prospects.

As the Director of Compass my main concern is with effective cross party working in pursuit of what we call a good society – one that is much more equal, democratic and sustainable. But the issue of a so-called progressive alliance gets us to the dilemmas and challenges facing the party.

To have a change of government, and the only feasible/desirable alternative is a Labour led administration, requires extensive cross-party cooperation given the injustice of the current voting system. Indeed, given the electoral mountain is higher than 1997 then it requires more cross-party work than 1997. Back then Blair and Ashdown got on famously and squeezed the Tories morally, politically, and electorally.

Nothing like that is happening today. Of course, it takes two to tango and Labour as the biggest party should and must play its part. Its vote on proportional representation at its conference will be key – and not just to be passed but written into the manifesto and acted on. But as a party more committed to democracy and pluralism than Labour – if you don’t show leadership on this what hope is there?

So why isn’t the party doing more? Of course, it’s tough working across parties in a system designed to be adversarial. But if it was achieved in 1997 it can be again. There is rumour of a non-aggression pact between the Starmer and Davey offices but there needs to be much more public policy alignment – not least because there was so much overlap in the 2019 manifesto as Compass set out here, and there could be much more next time. We pretty much want the same things.

The party is obviously worried that talk of working with Labour will scare some of the soft Tory voters it needs. But this can’t be ducked. Either Boris Johnson or Keir Starmer will be PM after the next election. Which one do we and the country want? We have to make the case or have it forced on us. We also need to show that a minority led Labour Government won’t be some ‘coalition of chaos’. This only happens by working and planning for multi-party government now. The numbers don’t lie and the Tories and their press will accuse progressives of being in cahoots whatever our parties say or do. We make a virtue of pluralism or we deny our own political values.

Some baulk at a progressive alliance where stand asides mean voters don’t have choice. But again, we can’t just run away from clear arguments. Voters under FPTP mostly don’t have have a meaningful choice and if parties locally can negotiate who is best to beat the corrupt voting system and help introduce PR then that’s their right. But even high levels of tactical campaigning and voting have to be invested in heavily now.

The next election could be as little as 12 months away. The Tories will go when they think they can win. Now progressive are divided and look set to lose. Your party’s goal seems to be to double the number of MPs – but if this is right this simply isn’t good enough. The goals has to be to change the government, the country’s political direction, not least to address the climate emergency and the voting system. Nothing less will do. Unless we will the means now not just to revive our parties but work more effectively together all will be lost.

* Neal Lawson is Executive Director of Compass and a member of the Labour party.