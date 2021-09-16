Rationing carbon

Conference Motion F12, Tackling the Climate Emergency

Our remaining carbon budget will probably be used up in less than 10 years at the current rate of consumption. If that carbon budget is squandered, our children will face a double problem. They will need to fight rising sea levels, desertification, violent storms, and unprecedented heat waves without the use of convenient and powerful fossil fuels.

Yet we continue to squander fossil fuel. The most important decision ever taken by humanity is how to control fossil fuel use. Our precious carbon budget may need to last for hundreds of years until the CO2 levels in the atmosphere decline again.

Given the gravity of the situation, I can see no alternative now but to ration carbon. Each person’s total carbon emission must be added up using a smartphone app whenever they make a purchase, and further purchases should not be possible if their ration is exceeded.

Rationing is a simple tried and tested way of distributing scarce resources. In World War 2 this country had limited supplies of food, so food was rationed – rich or poor – the ration was the same. The result was that the poor stayed healthy and were motivated to win the war.

Rationing is painful, but this is an emergency, and whatever is needed must be done. The response to Covid was a ‘Stay Home’ order. The pain was incredible, but it was done.

If a few countries could make rationing work, others should follow, because there is concern about climate change in all countries.

The consequences of this approach will be a complete shift in global priorities: Fossil carbon consumption will be seriously considered in every aspect of life.

People will be free to decide how they will live within the ration, and will therefore be personally engaged in the carbon reduction programme. Significant carbon reduction will be made quite quickly, because so much carbon is squandered on trivia.

Everyone will, for the first time, see a realistic hope of controlling global warming. People are far more likely to accept sacrifices if they feel they will achieve something.

Every company will strive to reduce carbon emissions, because that will make their products more affordable to consumers within the ration. Recording the true carbon cost of each product will be a pain, but it is essential. It is a well known principle that nothing can be controlled unless it is first measured. Products must only be sold if they have an audited carbon cost.

Rations must not be tradeable. The rich must have no escape from the ration except to use sustainable fuels. The demand for sustainable fuels will accelerate. Energy giants will race to produce them. This will bring down the price until they are affordable.

So – the question in conference is whether motion F12 is adequately robust, faced with this global life and death situation. If, like me, you think that far more radical action is both possible and necessary, please vote against F12.

* Cllr John Shoesmith has been a party member for five years. He was elected onto Duffield Parish Council in 2019, when the Liberal Democrats went from zero to six members, displacing the Conservatives.