Divided and confused Tories need a rest and we need a rest from them

If I was the editor of Conservative Home, I would be embarrassed to publish its annual poll of the most popular Tory MP. Lee Anderson, the MP for Ashfield won.

If you are struggling to remember who Anderson is, think of cooking 30p meals, a challenge a reporter from the Nottingham Post found impossible. Anderson is the former Labour councillor turned Tory MP who said people going to food banks can’t cook or budget. I wonder what he had for Christmas dinner. Maybe an out of date wet lettuce reduced at the supermarket checkout. He is a fully paid up member of the nasty party and infamously can’t cope with hecklers, telling one: “If you smartened yourself up, you’d make a good tramp.” And he faked a doorstep interview but didn’t have the sense to turn off a microphone while arranging the stunt.

Perhaps it was this this nastiness and lack of integrity that led to him being voted Backbencher of the Year by Conservative Home’s panel of readers. How representative those readers are of Conservatives at large is unknown. Anderson gained a mere 54 of 553 total votes. You don’t have to have a degree in statistics to recognise that is less than 10% of votes. What a dismal showing. Although Conservative Home voters could select their own candidates, it is clear there nowhere near a consensus among dedicated Tories.

In the annual Conservative Home survey of its panel members, Boris Johnson won 35 votes. Jacob Rees-Mogg earned 32 presumably from those that vote with a stiff upper lip. Theresa May and MP John Redwood gained 29 votes each and Sir Graham Brady won 22.

There is no consensus among Tories. Just as there wasn’t during the first interminably long leadership election last summer. That ended in the election of record breaking Liz Truss. The second election was shorter because the hoi polloi of the party was not given a vote. With the election of Rishi Sunak, the world got the impression that the Tories had exhausted themselves squabbling. Certainly, they had exhausted the world.

And the Tories are intellectually and politically exhausted. The Conservative Home panel doesn’t think the party has much of a short term political future. In November, only 11% of its members thought the Conservatives would be in a majority government after the next general election.

The Conservatives are a dismal, disoriented and demoralised lot. Nadine Morris is even talking about bringing Boris Johnson back to rescue the party from the crisis he did so much to create.

They could be a decent lot if they joined opposition parties and called for a general election now. The party needs to be out of government for a few years at least to lick its self-inflicted wounds and heal itself.

Of course, I would hope that the Tories are never in power ever again. But if we have to suffer them in power, they should be a lot better than this shamble of a government.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.