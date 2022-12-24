The Voice

Season’s Greetings

By | Sat 24th December 2022 - 12:04 pm

The Lib Dem Voice team will be taking a break until Thursday 29th December, and we will not be moderating comments or replying to emails until then.

In the meantime we wish you days of peace and love.

 

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Site news.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Hirst
    This will continue as long as politicians remain in control. Democracy belongs to the people and an independent strong judiciary acting on their behalf. A writt...
  • Peter Hirst
    The from where I sit is that for over a decade we've been governed by a Party that prioritises business profits over public spending. We are still a wealthy cou...
  • Denis Loretto
    There may be an indication here of a trend towards "A plague on all your houses." whereby people are getting fed up with any political parties. We reckon (right...
  • Paul Barker
    Turnout was only down by about three fifths, surprising for the week before Xmas. Politics here is complex, the Local council is a mix of Lab, Con, Libdems &a...
  • Alex Macfie
    Two Independents each taking a substantial share of the vote suggests hyper-local factors, which implies that there is little to be read into this result by way...