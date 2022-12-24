Season’s Greetings

The Lib Dem Voice team will be taking a break until Thursday 29th December, and we will not be moderating comments or replying to emails until then.
In the meantime we wish you days of peace and love.
Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic
and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here.
Please respect it and all readers of the site.
To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.
Your email is never published.
Required fields are marked *
Δ