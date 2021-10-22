NewsHound

Dodds slams New Zealand trade deal

By | Fri 22nd October 2021 - 4:24 pm

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have accused the Conservatives of dealing a hammer blow to Welsh sheep farmers after news broke that the UK and New Zealand have signed a trade deal. They are worried that lower standard and cheap meat from New Zealand could flood the UK markets and leave the British and Welsh farming industry unable to compete.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said:

I am extremely disappointed that the Conservative Government has decided to toss Welsh sheep farmers aside in this manner, completely ignoring their concerns and breaking previous commitments to the farming community made by the Party.

The NFU has also criticised the deal saying it had heard next to nothing from the government on how British agriculture is expected to compete with either Australia or New Zealand which both face less regulation than their British counterparts.

Jane Dodds said:

Small and local family-owned farms will be the worst hit by this deal, unable to compete with large farming corporations present in both New Zealand and Australia. Animal welfare standards in New Zealand are also significantly below that expected in the UK, meaning both Welsh producers and consumers will be bearing the brunt of this decision.

The rush to sign this trade deal could have lasting impacts on the Welsh economy and rural life in Wales, especially in Mid and North Wales where we have such vibrant sheep farming communities. The deal also comes at an already difficult time for our farmers, with significant labour shortages being seen across the country and rising production costs, not least due to energy price rises.

Furthermore, the benefits of this deal, alongside that of the Australian deal do not even begin to cover the lost trade revenue caused by Brexit, with the lost trade between the UK and Ireland in the last six months eclipsing that of the supposed benefits of the Australia trade deal over the next 15 years.

NFU President Minette Batters said this deal “means we will be opening our doors to significant extra volumes of imported food – whether or not produced to our own high standards – while securing almost nothing in return for UK farmers”.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • John Marriott 22nd Oct '21 - 5:12pm

    Any new deal negotiated now will have to go a long way to equal the ‘deal’ we used to have with the EU. The trouble is that, when it comes to patriotism in what we buy, that just goes out of the window in favour of cost. I’m not talking about the cost of shipping stuff half way round the world. I’m talking about what the customer has to pay. In order to get that down, somebody has to get screwed.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Raw
    "Slams"....... ???? I do wish the anonymous 'Newshound' would refrain from such an aggressive tabloid term. If that word was used by a rank and file LDV con...
  • Jenny Barnes
    " continued exploration for oil and natural gas? You can’t just switch off completely" Why do you need to explore for more, when we already have more than ...
  • Chris Moore
    The reality that it will take decades to wean the economy of hydro-carbons is giving cover to the idea that new fields must therefore be approved. Unless the...
  • John Marriott
    @Phil Wainewright I am writing exclusively about people operating in THIS country. The last time I checked we were still a relatively functioning democracy of ...
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    This is good, but as per colleagues, it is not enough. it is interesting, how my article on here this week, calling for more, has had different responses. I...