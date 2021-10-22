Federal Policy Committee seeks members for a new working group

As part of the next stage of our programme of future policy development, firmly focussed on how we can attract voters to support us, FPC has now approved the creation of a new working group to develop our proposals for creating a much fairer society.

We are therefore now looking for applications from party members to join the group, which you can do here, by the deadline of Wednesday 3 November.

The prime role of the group will be to develop policies which communicate our core values such as fairness, and also liberty, equality and community, in ways which help to get as many Liberal Democrats elected, locally and nationally.

It will look at a wide range of issues affecting society, including our approach to welfare, including Universal Basic Income, skills, tax, industrial policy and regional development – with the clear aim of building a fairer, more liberal society. Before applying, we encourage you to take a look at the group’s full remit here. When looking at applications, as always we will want to balance a wide range of input to the group, looking at specific expertise and perspectives group members will bring, as well as general interest.

As with all our groups our aim is for the major Liberal Democrat points of view to be represented to enable full discussion leading to proposals to FPC, which will review and consider them before submitting proposals to Conference.

You’d be expected to attend regular meetings, contribute to discussion and help write papers (either through drafting or through commenting on drafts). The meetings are currently mostly taking place online over Zoom. The role is voluntary and the time commitment averages around two hours per week.

If you think you have useful contributions to make to these discussions, please do take a look at the remit and apply here to be part of this important piece of work.

* Jeremy Hargreaves is a vice chair of Federal Policy Committee