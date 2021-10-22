Jeremy Hargreaves

Federal Policy Committee seeks members for a new working group

By | Fri 22nd October 2021 - 6:16 pm

As part of the next stage of our programme of future policy development, firmly focussed on how we can attract voters to support us, FPC has now approved the creation of a new working group to develop our proposals for creating a much fairer society.

We are therefore now looking for applications from party members to join the group, which you can do here, by the deadline of Wednesday 3 November.

The prime role of the group will be to develop policies which communicate our core values such as fairness, and also liberty, equality and community, in ways which help to get as many Liberal Democrats elected, locally and nationally.

It will look at a wide range of issues affecting society, including our approach to welfare, including Universal Basic Income, skills, tax, industrial policy and regional development – with the clear aim of building a fairer, more liberal society. Before applying, we encourage you to take a look at the group’s full remit here. When looking at applications, as always we will want to balance a wide range of input to the group, looking at specific expertise and perspectives group members will bring, as well as general interest.

As with all our groups our aim is for the major Liberal Democrat points of view to be represented to enable full discussion leading to proposals to FPC, which will review and consider them before submitting proposals to Conference.

You’d be expected to attend regular meetings, contribute to discussion and help write papers (either through drafting or through commenting on drafts). The meetings are currently mostly taking place online over Zoom. The role is voluntary and the time commitment averages around two hours per week.

If you think you have useful contributions to make to these discussions, please do take a look at the remit and apply here to be part of this important piece of work.

* Jeremy Hargreaves is a vice chair of Federal Policy Committee

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Martin
    Simon R: This Phil Moorhouse video spells out that according to the UK governmen...
  • Barry Lofty
    There is nothing wrong with making a trade deal with NZ we probably had one already, just saying that we lost a massive market that sits on our doorstep! I don...
  • Barry Lofty
    Just to say, " Rome wasn't built in a day", sorry but get real!...
  • Simon R
    Brexit has happened. It was voted for in a referendum, at which point staying in the EU became no longer an option. Therefore it is completely irrelevant whethe...
  • Brad Barrows
    @Antony watts The production of oil continues because the demand for oil and oil based products continues. As someone absolutely against any more production of...