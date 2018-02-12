Steve Trevethan

Does “Assume” Make an Ass out of U and Me?

By | Mon 12th February 2018 - 7:07 pm

Once upon a time our assumptions about interest rates were that they were always in plural digits. Now we accept near zero interest rates and some accept negative interest rates as normal as they have been around for about a decade.

What would happen if currently “normal” mortgage rates returned to their higher previous “normal” rates? What would happen to car sales and the like if we returned to the “old normal” interest rates? How can people and institutions save when interest rates are nominal and interest fruitful amounts of money are so vulnerable?

With near zero interest rates, is the stock market the only actual vehicle for investment income? Is it reliable for the many?

Another previous normal assumption was that massive money creation would result in inflation/excessive inflation. It hasn’t. (Assuming relevant data is accurate). Can we now assume that the massive use of money trees does not, in practice, affect inflation significantly?

If this is the case, do our assumptions about state finance come into question? Is the reality that states can create enough money to run a state with good infrastructures, safety nets and the like with little or no taxation?

Does wealth correlate highly with power? Can wealth buy power in a democracy? If so, might this change our assumptions on taxation? Might we then consider that a prime purpose of taxation is to create/maintain real democracy? With increasing differences of income, can we reasonably assume that we are conniving at a reduction of democracy, which needs equitable and sustainable provision for all? Taxation can do this and so strengthen our society now and in the long term. Is there a better way of managing the increasing financial fissures in our society?

When there are moves to protect the poor and to maintain or improve our essential infrastructures, we are warned about the dangers of tax and spend policies. But is this commanding cliché accurate? Is it backwards? If our governments create money, directly and indirectly, it is a form of macro spending. Some of this release of money, aka spending, is then regained via taxation. Might we be more accurate to speak, and so think in terms of spend and tax policies?

Similarly, can we be sure that the sound housekeeping or balance the books models of national finance management is secure? The government creates its money. Our households do not. If the government recoups in taxation and reduction of the services needed to run an efficient nation, where are the monies and infrastructures needed by private enterprise?

Challenge your assumptions. Your assumptions are your windows on the world. Scrub them off every once in a while or the light won’t come in.
Alan Alda

 

 

 

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPhil Wainewright 13th Feb - 12:03am
    Thank you Oliver for raising this point. Our core vote should be based on people who share our values, not on people who share our...
  • User AvatarB 12th Feb - 10:55pm
    A provocative read! I fear though that you have confused "core" with "all". My appreciation of these documents is that they provided a clear pathway...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 12th Feb - 10:43pm
    Mark A bit unfair as to appeal to what many of us think since Brexit, is too narrow, middle class and metropolitan an electorate, is...
  • User Avatarpaul barker 12th Feb - 10:41pm
    This article seems to be completely missing the point about the "Core Vote" strategy, its about where we start, given our limited resources. Obviously Party...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 12th Feb - 10:35pm
    Joe is liked and respected but really this is LDV not LVT, enough already ! We are a party that is not doctrinaire, no one...
  • User AvatarMark Pack 12th Feb - 10:33pm
    Oliver: your argument appears to me to be: 'the Lib Dems shouldn't prioritise anyone; rather we should try to appeal to everyone?'. If so, the...