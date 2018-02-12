How to pay for local services?

For many years now, governments of all political colours have seen fit to centralise more and more powers to themselves. The result of this has impacted directly on the councils that once were the major providers of services that have improved the lives for generations of our citizens. Today, they are a shadow of their former selves, whose lack of influence is clearly reflected in poor turnouts in local elections.
There have been promises to reverse the centralisation of powers and to devolve many of the powers back from where they have been taken over many years. So far, progress has been painfully slow.
Whatever services that remain the responsibility of local government must still be paid for. Traditionally the bulk of the funding came from central government grant, based on a formula devised and administered in Whitehall. The rest (around 30%) came from revenue and a smaller contribution from the recipients of those services via the Council Tax.
The strains are now really beginning to show. The 2010-2015 Coalition Government used its austerity programme to cut its central grant progressively and used the so called ‘Council Tax Freeze Grant’ to bribe councils not to raise Council Tax, at least not above 2%. The result was that a council like Lincolnshire that accepted the grant was forced massively to reduce its staff and many of the services it provided, libraries being just one example, in an attempt to protect Frontline Services such as Adult Social Care. Interestingly, had the County not accepted the grant but had raised Council Tax by 1.99% for the duration of the grant, it would now be around £30 million better off.
The government has decided gradually to reduce the central grant to zero by the beginning of the next decade, while offering the sop of allowing councils to retain more of the uniform business rate. Already the cracks are getting wider. Northamptonshire County Council has just put in a ‘Section 114 Notice’ banning all new expenditure, while the UK’s richest County, Surrey, has been hit by a £100 million cash crisis. It’s reckoned that nine out of ten authorities could go over budget this year. Here, Lincolnshire County Council has just proposed an increase in its take of the Council Tax of just under 5%. That works out to about £1 per week extra for a Band C property as a 1% rise in the County Council’s share of the tax bill is around £2.5 million.
Now I know that some people will blame those greedy people some of us elect to run our local services, as Northampton’s seven Tory MPs have done. Certainly, councillors come in all shapes, sizes and abilities; but those few who actually run the show have usually got there by merit. The allowances they are paid, which some claim to be either excessive or indeed unnecessary, are actually extremely modest. I certainly wouldn’t expect anybody to put the time in that many councillors do without any remuneration.
Local Government Finance is desperately in need of major reform. The Council Tax, which is still in England based on early 1990s property values, is clearly no longer fit for purpose. A revaluation would undoubtedly produce howls of protest, especially where it would penalise those people who, whilst living in large properties, may have a restricted income. Adding a few bands on the top would make little difference. The only Tax worth considering is one that takes proper account of an individual’s ability to pay and that has got to be some form of Local Income Tax. However, even this would not be the complete answer in places like Lincolnshire where incomes are traditionally lower than in other parts of the country. In addition some form of central government grant will still be required as may a small ‘Property Tax’ based on land values.
That’s not to say that financial savings can’t be made. As far as Lincolnshire is concerned, we really do not need a County AND seven District Councils. Areas like Wiltshire, Cornwall and Northumberland, to give just three recent examples, have posted significant savings by replacing their County and District Councils with a Unitary Authority. However, even Unitary Authorities are struggling now to balance the books.
As Oscar Wilde famously remarked, the cynic is the person, who knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing. There are those out there who fit that bill. However, whether we like it or not, if those of you who can afford it are not prepared to pay more, then the services on which many of us currently rely could belong to history.
* John Marriott is a former Liberal Democrat councillor from Lincolnshire.
Timely and well written article, John.
You might find the House of Commons report of interest https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm200304/cmselect/cmodpm/402/40203.htm#a1
ALTER, which I chair, does not favour the introduction of local income taxes. Under the existing tax regime virtually all taxes inhibit production. This is not just because taxes deter people from earning more by work or enterprise. It is also because income tax, national insurance, VAT and the rest punish the margins of production, the marginal areas of the country, the marginal firms just breaking even, and also the marginal output of all firms, including the largest and most productive ones.
Taxation should fall on non-marginal sources of output. Economic analysis since David Ricardo has taught that non-marginal value is primarily economic rent. By definition this rent is the excess of value produced over the value produced on the margin. Land is the principal source of this rent.
Land value is far and away the greatest untapped source available as public revenue.
The value is created by the presence of natural resources, by the work of the whole
community and by the provision of public services.
LVT is not just a useful additional tax. It is essential that it becomes a means of reducing other taxes that hit production by taxing the margin. A stimulus to produce would benefit the whole economy, in particular entrepreneurs and workers,
Expenditure need only be cut where genuine inefficiencies are found. It would also fall
when new jobs were created and unemployment reduced. A virtuous circle of higher output and greater revenue from rising land rents would replace the vicious circle of lower output from higher existing taxes and heavy expenditure cuts. LVT creates a
balanced economy of producers freed from taxes and nonproducing rentiers yielding public revenue.
JoeB, You say that your committee ‘does not favour the introduction of Local Income taxes’. The piece you recommended that I read may well support your point of view, although I think I am right in saying that the 1976 Layfield Report considered LIT to be more than viable.
Call me old fashioned if you like; but I just do not buy the argument that ‘virtually all taxes inhibit production’. I think that the ability to pay for services should be the primary consideration. The cynic might say that, if it can be shown that higher taxes benefit those most in need, whether that’s for health, education or any other worthwhile cause, most people would be quite happy to pay more, especially if someone else were paying.
Whatever system emerges, youwillstillhave a problem where incomes and land values are relatively low, as here in Lincolnshire, for example. The trouble is that, while some of us argue the merits of one system or another, local government is withering away. Something needs to be done AND QUICKLY!
I am really pleased to see your article has appeared, John, and echo Joe B’s praise. However I find Joe’s detailed comment puzzling, as it becomes one of those economic explanations that lay-people like me find difficult to follow, without the clarity you have now provided on my own thread, Joe (current, What should we do about Labour?). Land Value Taxation, though as important as you say, surely cannot be the only policy we should endorse, and I had understood that it should be applied to commercial land but not to private properties. So as John advocates, why not a Local Income Tax, and a general principle that households should be charged on the basis of their capacity to pay rather than on the value of the house they are living in.
.
Joe is liked and respected but really this is LDV not LVT, enough already !
We are a party that is not doctrinaire, no one thing dominates in Liberalism. To argue against income tax being a good thing when incomes at the middle top and high top, are extreme in their difference to the middle to bottom, is to be a one trick [pony doing tricks , not a political party presenting a programme. Alter are too obsessed with either or rather than this as well as that. We need more revenue, not a moral or ideological, however correct, high ground.
The argument for no local income tax is against our previous stance and current one on this and a penny for extra for health as with previous policy on education.
We need a mix, if LVT is a part of it , great, we need more income for better services.