Why is our “Core Vote” only middle class metropolitan remainers?

Mark Pack and David Howarth recently wrote the second version of their “core vote” strategy, where they believe we should target those they deem to share our values, usually middle class metropolitan remainers. They believe that we need to tailor our message to these people so they vote for us during the good times and the bad. This report is linked here. Any reference to the report in this article is from this link.
While Mark Pack and David Howarth have the right idea with the plan to build a core vote, they seem to fall into the trap that only those groups that currently vote for us in any significant way share our values. They decide that 38% of the electorate can be defined as “open and tolerant”, based mainly on their answer to the question of how much immigration there should be as well as a range of other questions though these are noted to be less important. I would argue that this narrow way of looking at the question excludes many who would consider voting for the party if we merely appealed to them correctly.
I hesitate to use the term “legitimate concerns” around immigration, as usually they are not concerns based on immigration at all. They are usually concerns about housing, jobs, education and health and the provision of these as the population increases. The lack of provision is not the fault of migrants, it is the fault of a government failing to plan for the future of our vital public services.
However, this is not just a Conservative problem, even back under New Labour, the supposed party of the NHS, there were issues with providing more hospital beds for those areas that needed them. Many voters with concerns about immigration have merely had this scapegoat pressed onto the issue. If we decide to communicate properly with these people, we may find that actually they are more open and tolerant than we think.
The Core Vote document notes that two questions most strongly predict whether someone is very likely to vote for us. These are “Remain or Leave in the EU?” and “What is your level of education?” where answers of “Remain” and “High” mean they are much more likely to vote Lib Dem.
However, these questions almost automatically mean abandoning significant less well-off parts of the country, merely for concerns, legitimate or not, about the EU and for having less of an education than others. Are we deeming these people less able to have power of their lives?
If we articulate a strong and liberal vision that devolves power as close to the people as possible, giving them a strong voice in their own lives including in their jobs, through promoting employee ownership, in their healthcare, through boosting patient input and in their children’s education, by giving both parents and kids much more input into what is learnt, then we will pick up more support from areas we deem “no-go areas” as long as we have good candidates to present it.
* Oliver Craven is a party member in Lincoln, Sleaford and North Hykeham Liberal Democrats.
Oliver
I agree entirely. You are correct.
The pamphlet of the two you refer in your article herein to, wrote it two plus years ago.
Since the referendum we have proof of your suggestion, not a vindication of the alternative. The remain vs Brexit stuff is not working for us . This does not mean the policies on that are incorrect , it does mean the emphasis, I would say too much so, is wrong.
It is a sorry thing to see a reasonable and moderate Liberal try and justify the reason he talks herein about immigration, but you so it and talk sense.
This party shall continue to do badly as long as it tries to ape the two main parties in all the things that are not popular, but avoids being like other parties on the issues where they are popular.
crime, immigration, health, work, play, these are the bread and life blood of concerns.
Oliver: your argument appears to me to be: ‘the Lib Dems shouldn’t prioritise anyone; rather we should try to appeal to everyone?’. If so, the obvious repost is that trying to appeal to everyone is to end up appealing to hardly anyone as it ends up being a mix of the bland and the inconsistent (between different areas). So what’s the alternative that you propose?
This article seems to be completely missing the point about the “Core Vote” strategy, its about where we start, given our limited resources. Obviously Party Members should campaign where they live & take account of Local issues but even if you live in a former pit village some people will be already closer to our values than others – so begin with them if you can identify them.
On Immigration all the evidence suggests that its motivated entirely by fear of the “Other”, thats why Anti-Immigrant feeling is highest in those areas with the fewest Immigrants; we fear what we dont know.
If feeling against outsiders were to do with scarce resources it should be highest in London which has seen a dramatic rise in population over the last 3 Decades, nearly all down to incomers.
Mark
A bit unfair as to appeal to what many of us think since Brexit, is too narrow, middle class and metropolitan an electorate, is precisely why we are seen as part of an out of touch elite, there are many remain voters who are in financial need and difficulty , there are many leave voters who are doing very well, the stereotype is the reverse , patronising.
We need to appeal to those who share our values and like our policies.
That is not everyone as you suggest, but is more than a minority if we are offering good policies from a very good perspective.
A provocative read! I fear though that you have confused “core” with “all”. My appreciation of these documents is that they provided a clear pathway back to a better place from the doldrums of post coalition life for the party which sets us on a stabler foundation going forward. In terms of achieving that goal I have not encountered any better arguments.
If the most clearly articulated and unchallenged pathway for persistence of our movement and values relies on “middle class metropolitan remainers” then I suggest a better question to ask is, “Have attempts to court middle class metropolitan remainers delivered a firmer foundation for the party?”. To my mind our membership numbers and local level wins point to a firm “Yes”.
I personally hadn’t appreciated the proximity of the brink that the “core votes” strategy is designed to avoid in the future, but that doesn’t mean that middle class metropolitan remainers
can’t be challenged… I’ll put up a hand as one of those currently engaged in trying to build on the recent diversity challenge laid out for us.
Thank you Oliver for raising this point. Our core vote should be based on people who share our values, not on people who share our marketing segmentation. While it’s evidently true that middle class metropolitan remainers are most likely to share our values (you only have to look around the participants in any LibDem function for evidence of that), we must do more than double down on that demographic.
In the week that the Alderdice report has been published, perhaps instead of dismissing this call for a more diverse strategy as ‘appealing to everyone’ which it quite clearly isn’t, we should be asking what we can do to prioritise reaching out to people who share our values in other demographics as well as the ones that are already overrepresented in our membership?