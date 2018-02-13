Liblink: Shas Sheehan on Oxfam

Baroness Sheehan, Liberal Democrat international development spokesperson, writes for Politics Home that the UK must lead the fight against institutionalised abuse wherever we find it.

The revelations emerging about the behaviour of some staff in Oxfam, and other aid organisations, are shocking. People who were sent to rebuild communities and get people back on their feet in the wake of a major natural disaster have betrayed those very people they were sent to help. Those senior staff in Haiti who abused young women whilst they should have been helping to rebuild shattered lives after the 2010 earthquake, have rightfully shaken the public’s trust in respected household names and high street brands such as Oxfam and Save the Children. And it appears that this is just the tip of the iceberg.

If this problem is indeed endemic in the sector, we risk a situation where Oxfam is held out for opprobrium, precisely as a result of their investigating complaints, producing a report and taking action – limited perhaps –

against those involved.

Calling for a wide-reaching independent inquiry, Sheehan argues

We must also face a potentially painful truth, did the aid sector abuse under-age girls? And if so, is the development sector subject to institutionalised paedophilia? Inevitably, unless answers to the above questions are forthcoming, attacks against the 0.7% of GNI that is devoted to overseas aid will increase. But this would be a kick in the face of not only the vast, vast majority of aid workers who work tirelessly to alleviate extreme poverty, but also jeopardise some of the really worthwhile programmes bringing health, education and sanitation solutions to those who are in desperate need.

I do find it troubling that so much reporting of this issue is lumping the consensual employment of a sex worker in with exploitation, abuse and paedophilia. The guardian article linked above speaks darkly of temporary girlfriends and transactional relationships – but these exist in the rest of the world, and can be abusive or consensual. Do reporters not know or not care whether we are talking about consensual sex work in this case – or whether, for instance there is exploitation of the power of being in a position to provide aid or not. I hope this inquiry will make this distinction clear, if that is possible.

And will we hear from the sex workers? The Liberal Democrats have a policy on sex work based on testimony from sex workers regarding what will minimise the dangers they are subject to. That policy is legalisation, and moreover to stop shaming them and their customers. Perhaps if we didn’t shame the customers of sex workers, then abusers and exploiters wouldn’t have such a crowd to hide among.

On the other hand perhaps the power imbalance between aid workers and locals is inherently so great – a parallel with teachers and their adult students – that it is right for us to demand professional standards of conduct in all dealings between the two groups. Fly your sex workers in, if you must, from your home countries, or at least from a region you are not working in.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.