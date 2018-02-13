John Stuart Mill would have supported hard Brexit, says Boris

From the Guardian:
The foreign secretary called (the EU) a “teleological construction” that was “ends driven”. He said the founding fathers of the common market decided to create a “new sense of political identity by legal means” – but claimed this went against liberal thinking. “(John Stuart) Mill would say that the national group, the group that most associate with each other, govern each other. But this was a new idea to try to transcend that.”
Such is the spin ahead of a major speech by Boris Johnson this week, billed as an attempt to unite Remainers and Brexiteers.
Boris’ language seems to inherently raise the white flag in the argument as to whether we’d be better off saying in the EU:
What I would like to see is this country taking advantage of the people’s decision, to get the best economic result from that decision, and do the best we can do.
But the largest white flag BoJo raises seems to be through using the memory of someone who died 41 years before the First World War, let alone the Second World War which led to the creation of the Common Market, which led to the European Union.
We’re used to the shroud of Churchill being taken up for all sorts of causes. But it is quite a first for Boris Johnson to clothe himself in the shroud of John Stuart Mill.
I wonder if Boris is familiar with this excerpt from “Representative Government” by Mill?:
Whatever really tends to the admixture of nationalities, and the blending of their attributes and peculiarities in a common union, is a benefit to the human race. Not by extinguishing types, of which, in these cases, sufficient examples are sure to remain, but by softening their extreme forms, and filling up the intervals between them.
There’s an interesting article on Mill and the EU on the LSE blog by Corrado Morricone.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
The foreign secretary has just completed a visit of Bangladesh, Burma, and Thailand.
He is aware that Myanmar(as Burma is called now) and Thailand are both part of the AEC, a single regional common market of Asean countries. Isolated countries are not going to prosper in the coming future.
Mill is my favourite, as he is probably the greatest, proponent of Liberalism.
He rarely used the word, and that is because as he theorised, he did so with intention to make a difference in practice not on paper.
Boris Johnson is as close to Mill as he is to Churchill, in his own mind !!!
We can claim both figures , one was centre , to the centre left , Mill, a Liberal , who later was open to liberal socialist concepts on the economy and labour, but always with the state not the dominant player, had he lived to see the countries calling themselves socialist, he would have continued to be the classical and social liberal and Liberal, he was. He would not have been as the foreign secretary mistakenly thinks, for things that were divisive and nationalistic. I do not have a strong opinion on where he would be on these very modern issues, as Paul says , the great philosopher has actually been gone a while even if he thrives in our Liberal imagination.
Churchill , apart from his own background , as a semi aristocrat, in upbringing and , where , if at all, relevant, class, was in policy , centre to centre right, but more centrist than not. He was also very much a father of the Common and single market. He would have been less keen on the EU , on grounds of sovereignty but would not have been a Brexiter in my view as it would diminish our clout and weaken our country , in some ways.
We as a party and continuously as a nation, could do with more understanding of issues from a historical perspective, not that Boris Johnson does, he is better on ancient Rome, as he is a likeable and more innocent version of Nero , in his or our imagination!
Johnson is suffering. He want’s to be admired for his intelligence (always opportunistically applied, if any), but it is becoming increasingly clear that he is backing a stupid cause. So he tries to make the cause look intelligent, or educated. In this pursuit he misuses an old thinker whose thoughts predate the concepts of globalized division of labor, beneficial supranationalism, sustainability, and fair trade.
Utter nonsense that should be summarily dismissed. He just proves once again his lack of true intellectual curiosity and honesty, hidden behind a flimsy surface of superficial, semi-intellectual egocentricism.
Boris to unite Remainers and Brexiteers! Yup: Boris, like Trump, the great unifier!!!
BJ has such contempt for the EU these days. It’s odd, considering that he was so undecided in the referendum that he had to draft two opposing articles before opting at the last minute for the negative one.
@ TonyH. He’s the archetypal opportunist. His only guide is what is, at any given moment, good for Boris. Neither a planner nor a deep thinker, he just wings it and makes it up as he goes along.
Boris the Peacemaker? As Virgil might have written; ‘ Timeo Boris et dona ferentes’, or words to that effect! Quite frankly, it’s all Greek to me – or should that be Latin?
Boris has given away the Brexiteers’ real agenda – the UK leaving all European institutions to be an ultra-free-market, deregulated tax haven. All the promises of protecting the rights of workers, consumers or the environment will be swept away if the likes of Johnson, Rees-Mogg or Davis get their way. Certainly not what “left behind” leavers voted for.
Dear, oh dear, John. You mean “timeo Borim et dona ferentem”, of course.
Just shows what a poor historian de Pfeffel Johnson is – although young Lorenzo makes J.S. Mill into some sort of liquorice allsort – which I suppose is a bit Liberal Democratist.
Ps. Lorenzo, the grandson of a Duke is not a semi-aristocrat, and his views on eugenics, force feeding suffragettes, Indian independence, shelling part of the UK with a cruiser and sending troops in during a mining dispute does not make him any sort of centrist.
Hitler is closer to Boris and Brexit than J.S.Mill. How dare he put false words into the mouth of this Great Liberal!!
Malcolm, thanks for putting me right. That’s what I got when I typed ‘Beware Boris bearing gifts’ into Google Translate.
Surely the answer that should be given to Boris’s latest vapourings is – yes, the motivation behind the actions which led to the European Union were and are primarily political – the elimination of war between the nations of Europe. When visionaries such as Jean Monnet founded the Coal and Steel Community in 1951 which has ultimately led to the EU their main goal was to use economic co-operation and liberation to make war within Europe unthinkable. In this they have achieved spectacular success and in doing so have also greatly improved the economic performance of the region and the well-being of its citizens.
Inventing some sort of liberal case for excluding the UK from this or even breaking up the entire Union has no intellectual or beneficial basis whatsoever. It is narrow nationalism – not liberalism.
Best wishes