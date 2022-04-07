Dominic Raab: Blue Wall under serious attack from the Lib Dems

By | Thu 7th April 2022 - 8:17 am

Four weeks today, there are local elections across the country, including for Elmbridge Borough Council where the Tories are already running scared.

In a letter to Conservative members in his Esher and Walton constituency, Dominic Raab warns that:

”We are under serious attack from the Lib Dems. We are now their top target seat in the country!”

In a letter co-signed by the Chairman of the Esher and Walton Conservative Association, Raab shows he is not only running scared, he’s running broke:

“Unless our local Esher and Walton Conservative Association can raise significant funding, we risk losing ground in the local elections in May, which would undermine our position locally.”

He called on Conservatives to help put bricks back into the Blue Wall by making donations of between £20 and £5,000.

“[The Lib Dems] aim is to take control of Esher and Walton from the bottom up. These elections are vital. Currently we are not in control at Elmbridge Borough Council and our opposition wants to make sure that continues. We have crucial local elections on 8th May for Elmbridge borough council, where the Lib Dems are attempting to make gains. We need to put bricks back into the Blue Wall!…”

Raab is right to be scared of the outcome of the local elections. As deputy prime minister, he is propping up a fop of a prime minister. His colleague Rishi Sunak has hiked taxes and given little relief to those suffering higher energy costs and soaring food and fuel bills.

There are Conservative seats across the country that are ripe for the taking by us Lib Dems. Good luck everyone, especially those standing in Elmbridge. Let’s give Raab and Conservatives across the country bloody nose!

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

