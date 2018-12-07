The Voice

Don’t forget: Early bird rates for Spring Conference end one week from today

By | Fri 7th December 2018 - 1:25 pm

The York Conference will be one of the most historic in our 30 year history, taking place just 2 weeks before we are scheduled to leave the EU.

A lot could happen between now and then, up to and including a General Election or a People’s Vote on the deal.

Whatever happens it is an important opportunity for us to get together and work out what our next steps are.

It is also where the leader’s plans to extend the franchise for leadership elections to a new supporter class will be debated. There are many strong views on both sides of this but one thing that unites us is surely the desire to debate them as cheaply as possible.

So make sure you register by next Friday.

All you need to know about how to register or how to apply to the Conference Access Fund, can be found here.

