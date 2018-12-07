7 December 2018 – today’s press releases

I’ve spent my evening helping Colchester Liberal Democrats to select their new PPC, which is why this is a bit late in the day. I’m hoping that we’ll have their press release tomorrow, which is why I’m not telling you who won… So, without further ado, here are today’s press releases…

Davey: Brexit gambling UK’s safety and security

Liberal Democrats lead the march to a people’s vote

Labour must guarantee a people’s vote

The Economist backs a people’s vote

Brexit would put the brakes on Britain, F1 bosses warn

Responding to the Home Affairs Select Committee Report on the Home Office and Brexit, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

Security co-operation with the EU – from Europol to the European Arrest Warrant – helps to put criminals behind bars and keep our communities safe. Brexit would throw all that away. Theresa May is asking us to bet the safety and security of the British people on her ability to negotiate a brand-new treaty within the next two years. Based on the evidence of the last two years, that’s not a gamble anyone should be prepared to take. And on immigration, Ministers keep repeating their mantra of ending free movement, but still refuse to spell out what they will actually do. The Liberal Democrats demand better. The Government must publish its immigration white paper now, before MPs vote on the Brexit deal. And the people must have the final say, with the option of an Exit from Brexit.

Liberal Democrats have tabled an amendment to the Brexit Deal motion calling for a people’s vote with an option to remain in the EU.

The amendment, supported by all Liberal Democrat MPs, will seek to ensure that the UK will not crash out of the EU nor be forced to accept a bad deal.

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

The Liberal Democrats have led the campaign for a people’s vote. We are proud to have tabled an amendment which, if passed, would ensure the people get the final say on Brexit. Whilst we have heard warm words from Labour MPs, including the shadow chancellor, Labour seem unlikely to support a final say despite it being popular with their voters and members. However, if Labour MPs and others who are concerned about the country’s future want to join us, Liberal Democrats would welcome their support. The Conservative government have brought a deal back that nobody wanted nor voted for. If Theresa May thinks the country is with her she must put it to the test by offering a people’s vote with an option to remain in the EU.

Responding to the disagreement between John McDonnell and Len McCluskey, the Unite leader, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Whilst we appreciate that McDonnell has dismissed Len McCluskey’s nonsense and joined the Liberal Democrats in saying he would back staying in the EU over the Prime Minister’s deal in a people’s vote, this is not the time for just warm words. The shadow chancellor and the rest of the Labour leadership must get off the fence and join their members of the Labour Party in supporting a people’s vote. The public will never forgive Labour if the frontbench lose their bottle on Brexit. The Liberal Democrats can guarantee we will fight for the people to have a final say on Brexit, including the option to remain, at every opportunity. Labour must give that unequivocal guarantee too.

Responding to the endorsement of a people’s vote by The Economist, Brexit Select Committee Member and Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse said:

It is great to see that with each day, more and more people are backing our call for a people’s vote. We welcome all those who wish to join us in the fight against this Brexit chaos created by the Tories. The Conservative government have brought back a deal that nobody wanted nor voted for. It is time the people were given a final say on Brexit, with the option to remain in the EU.

Following concerns from Formula 1 team bosses, reported by Autosport magazine, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake has warned that Brexit would “put Britain into the gravel trap”.

Seven of the ten current F1 teams, including world champions Mercedes, are based in the UK.

Jonathan Neale, Chief Operating Officer of the Woking-based McLaren team, told Autosport that after Brexit “It would cost us more time and be more difficult to recruit” and that border restrictions will mean higher costs, as well as “more paperwork, more administration”.

Toto Wolff, team principal of Mercedes, which has its F1 factories in Northamptonshire, described Brexit as “not a very pleasant development”.

Meanwhile, Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene has suggested that his team will gain as EU staff leave the UK. “I suspect in the near future we will find a lot of people that are knocking on the door of Maranello,” he said, referring to the team’s factory in northern Italy.

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said: