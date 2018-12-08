Party identifies 14 key MPs who could swing People’s Vote

Christine Jardine has written to party supporters asking them to email 14 key Tory MPs who the party reckons could swing a vote for a People’s Vote in the House of Commons next week. The 14 MPs voted both remain and leave in the 2016 EU referendum and are:
Leave:
Theresa Villiers
Adam Afriyie
Stuart Andrew
Steve Baker
Bob Blackman
Crispin Blunt
Maria Caulfield
Remain:
Ed Vaizey
Greg Clark
Alex Chalk
Jeremy Wright
Bim Afolami
Andrew Bowie
Steve Brine
On what grounds have these particular Conservative MPs been selected? Why are they considered “key Tory MPs who … could swing a vote for a People’s Vote …”? Is this based on any specific intelligence about their likely intentions? Would not a more logical starting point be to focus on the 26 Conservative MPs who voted for the Dominic Grieve amendment earlier this week?