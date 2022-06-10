Don’t pause, support the games industry

Scotland, the country that gave the world the Grand Theft Auto series and Minecraft on console. We have 147 game development companies, with over 2000 people employed in the industry. There’s no doubt, over the past few years the gaming industry has grown exponentially. Recent industry-led reports have even shown that Scotland is growing faster than the rest of the UK.

As a Games Designer and having worked in the industry the past few years, I’m worried about what the future may hold for our games. The video games industry in Scotland and the United Kingdom face massive funding shortages since leaving the European Union. A shortfall that is yet to be adequately addressed.

In May, the European Games Developer Federation (EGDF) announced record-breaking levels of funding support from Creative Europe, a scheme that the United Kingdom is no longer a part of thanks to the calamity that has been Brexit. This announcement also detailed plans for the MediaInvest fund, a scheme that will provide vital support to new startup companies in the industry – a possible vital lifeline in helping these new companies to survive.

Whilst it’s welcome news from a Scottish perspective that Kate Forbes, Finance & Economy Cabinet Secretary, will invest £45m into 300 “high-quality” tech startups, there’s no clarity on how and if this will even reach the aspiring video games industry. The plan also mentions establishment of 5 ‘scaler hubs’ to support this scheme and improve access to “ensure new and existing tech innovators have access to high quality commercial education”. Being a ‘tech’ company could mean a great many things. So what funding support is there to plug the massive hole of possibilities left by Britain leaving the EU? There is the much smaller UK Games Fund, which allows grants of up to £25,000 per company (barely enough to cover the yearly salary of one full-time employee). In the last round of funding, 21 companies were given funding by this grant – only 3 were from Scotland.

£25,000 a year in a possible grant. Enough for one full-time employee. How will that sustain a new startup? Games can take years to make from the initial concept.

New projects and startups are vital to growing the industry, and are incredibly common among groups of students coming fresh out of university. The initial starting phases of any company are so important to their long-term success, in video games, this could not be more true. This is largely because, unless there are wealthy publishers backing a budding young start-up, a new games’ company doesn’t have a product to sell until they are ready to ship their game. So much can go wrong from the initial concept to the final design and implementation of a game. Only by supporting ambitious young start-ups at this phase, will we see the industry fully thrive to its biggest possible potential.

Regardless of opinions on further devolution of powers to the Scottish Government, this is why the report from the Gordon Brown think tank, Our Scottish Future, is right to have pointed out that both the UK and Scottish governments need to do more to help the gaming industry thrive.

Where the report is wrong though, is that Scottish companies are not fully dependent on the developing of the UK networks in order to survive. It mentioned that the Scottish Government should further support the Scottish Games Network – yes, absolutely, 100%. However, video games companies in the United Kingdom are facing a much more globalised market. Games don’t just sell by a disc in a local store anymore. They’re bought on platforms all over the world, on mobile phones, consoles and computers. That’s why supporting and growing our local Scottish network of developers is absolutely critical to seeing the Scottish games market grow. By developing the network locally, the subsequent UK and even European-wide communities will benefit.

There is absolutely no doubt, the COVID pandemic has seen growth and increased revenues in gaming. Even the World Health Organisation recommend using video games during lockdown by supporting the #PlayApartTogether initiative (a ‘Far Cry’ from previously designating video game addiction as an official mental health disorder). As our time at home increased as a result of safety measures, so did the number of people playing games to record levels. The danger now is that the same companies that managed to find success in difficult circumstances, struggle and fail as a result of measures now lifting and game-time reducing among the population. It’s for this reason, both governments must look to promote and support a strengthening industry. Otherwise, the state of play may not look so promising in the years to come. By targeting small startups and developing local networks, the games industry will play on, and not be paused in the future.

* Neil Alexander is a Scottish Liberal Democrat Executive Member. He is a former GCU and University of Greenwich graduate, currently studying part-time for a PhD in Sports Science (Rugby) and Video Game Design - whilst working full time as a Game Designer in Elgin.