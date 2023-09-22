Dorothy Thornhill writes: A community-led vision to tackle the housing crisis

Housing and planning policy continues to provoke controversy across the country. The UK desperately needs more homes, particularly decent, affordable homes. But instead, too many politicians are only interested in point-scoring, attacking their opponents as either NIMBYs who will block any housebuilding, or in the pocket of developers who want to concrete over the countryside.

For years this Conservative government has paid lip-service to increasing housebuilding, but then repeatedly u-turned under pressure from their backbenchers, who simply don’t want new homes built.

It is in this context that the Liberal Democrats, at conference, will be discussing our new policy paper: Tackling the Housing Crisis. Our attempt to find a positive way forward in the face of a dysfunctional national debate.

The paper is positive about the need for new homes. It makes clear that councils should have well-evidenced 15-year housing targets – ensuring that there is no backsliding from building homes. Yet it also goes further encouraging the expansion and strengthening of Neighbourhood Plans, including genuine engagement with local communities in finding innovative ways of providing more homes and the sustainable expansion of existing towns.

As the former Mayor of Watford I’m well aware of how urban renewal and bringing back residential communities to town and city centres can be a sustainable housing solution that drives regeneration. But this development can only work if it’s combined with investment in infrastructure too. The government’s controversial new infrastructure levy is said to address this, but it will take a decade to be fully implemented.

We also need to ensure that we deliver homes that people can genuinely afford. Affordability is the major issue that no one is addressing. That’s why our paper is positive about delivering more social housing. It doesn’t shy away from setting a target for these homes, empowering councils with more powers to borrow in order to build. It is scandalous that the delivery of social homes has been given such a low priority.

In England’s beauty spots the issue of second homes and holiday lets is also not helping. This paper tackles that tricky question. People are entitled to buy properties from themselves or as a way of generating an income, but in some areas the market is so seriously skewed it prices out local people. So where councils can demonstrate that these homes are having a negative effect on their communities then they should have powers to address this including new planning classes to limit their numbers if needed.

The question of having a national house building target has been much debated. I have always felt that targets are irrelevant as no government has met them in decades. There are so many variables – a crude national target becomes at best a rhetorical device and at worst a hostage to fortune.

Liberal Democrat councils have shown repeatedly that they are able to deliver the homes people need. In Eastleigh, Liberal Democrats have delivered thousands of homes, in South Lakeland we’ve built over 1,000 new social homes and Oadbury and Wigston we’ve delivered new homes, while protecting green space and have won re-election on our record. It is clear that electing Liberal Democrats is the best way to deliver the new homes we need.

There is no political leadership coming from the Conservative government, a serious abrogation of responsibility. Ministers are happy to use strong rhetoric, but have no plan to deliver more homes at a price local people can afford. With this paper the Liberal Democrats will empower local communities to build the right homes in the right places, vital if we are to end the housing crisis.

* Baroness Dorothy Thornhill was the first directly elected Mayor of Watford.