Liberal Democrat conference will “fire starting pistol” on General Election campaign

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper has said the party will be using their Autumn Conference in Bournemouth this weekend to “fire the starting pistol” on its General Election campaign.
The Liberal Democrats are looking to build on their four historic by-election wins and major local election gains in formerly safe Conservative areas.
Liberal Democrat MPs will today hold a Blue Wall summit in Bournemouth with top candidates in marginal seats, discussing their strategy to win more Conservative seats and elect MPs who will act as local champions for their communities.
On Sunday, the Liberal Democrats will become the first party to adopt an early version of their manifesto for the next General Election, including policies to improve local health services, tackle the cost of living and prevent filthy sewage dumping.
Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:
The Liberal Democrats are on the up after our four incredible by-election victories against the Conservatives and our sweeping gains in local elections across the country.
But we know this is just the beginning. Our conference this weekend will fire the starting pistol for our campaign to smash down the Blue Wall and get rid of Rishi Sunak’s out-of-touch Conservative government for good.
People are furious with this Conservative Government for crashing the economy, running the NHS into the ground and allowing our rivers and beaches to be ruined by raw sewage.
We will put forward the compelling ideas needed to improve local health services, get the economy growing strongly again and deliver the fair deal that people deserve.