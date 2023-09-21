21 September 2023 – today’s press release

Liberal Democrats call on Sunak to commit to maintaining fracking ban

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Prime Minister to personally commit to maintaining the ban on fracking after Liz Truss praised his watering down of key clean energy pledges and urged Sunak to lift the ban on fracking.

Liz Truss’s premiership ended last year following chaos around a Labour opposition day motion on fracking.

Liberal Democrat Climate and Energy spokesperson, Wera Hobhouse MP said:

Rishi Sunak seems hellbent on taking his policy cues from the worst Prime Minister in living memory, Liz Truss. There is no telling how far he will take this reckless agenda.

The Prime Minister needs to be upfront with the country and put to rest any fears that he is going to allow destructive fracking to ride roughshod over communities.

Anything less would be an insult to communities everywhere who have voiced their vehement opposition to fracking and have fought repeated government attempts to impose it against their will.

Bending the knee to Liz Truss and taking on her policies wholesale is not a ‘long term decision for a brighter future’. It is setting this country up for another round of absolute chaos that we cannot afford.