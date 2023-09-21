The Independent View:  WASPI is relying on the Lib Dems to lead the way for 1950s-born women

It is now eight years since we set up the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI), to represent women born in the 1950s, whose state pension age was increased without proper notice.

As astute Lib Dems will know, the law was changed by John Major’s government in 1995, but neither his nor Tony Blair’s administration saw fit to tell women about these changes.

P60s were duly issued by HMRC each year, without a word about how women’s retirements would be affected. The DWP website continued to say the state pension age for women was 60 until 2016!

Liberal Democrats have been the leading party on this issue, taking the trouble to understand what our campaign is really about. Too often, ministers have hidden behind the completely false idea that we are arguing to reverse state pension age equalisation. Quite obviously, that would be absurd.

Our campaign argues simply that women were – through no fault of their own – heavily disadvantaged by the Department of Work and Pensions’ successive failures over some two decades. DWP’s own research in 2004 made clear that women simply didn’t know about the impending changes but still the Department did not get on with targeted mailings to those affected.

The impact of this incompetence and neglect is very real. In a recent survey of 8,000 WASPI women, we found that three in five had already given up work or cut back on their hours by the time they discovered their state pension would not be paid when they’d expected it.

As anyone in our age group knows, getting back into the workplace at that stage in life is often nigh-on impossible, and as such women found themselves falling back on meagre savings to see them through the gap from 60 to 66. No wonder one in three is now in debt and one in four has struggled to buy food or basic essentials in the last six months.

When we met with Lord (Dick) Newby recently to discuss the Liberal Democrat manifesto, he spoke for so many of us in saying it’s just unbelievable that this mess has yet to be sorted out. Since 2015, more than 250,000 of the affected women have died awaiting justice. Another dies every 13 minutes.

Five of those years have been spent with the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) ‘investigating’ sample cases, to look – first – at whether maladministration occurred, and – if so – what its impact was.

In 2021, the PHSO issued a first stage report saying maladministration had indeed occurred. So far, so accurate. But the PHSO then took two years to produce a draft, second stage report which was set to conclude that while there had been maladministration, nobody had really been affected.

This was such an obviously irrational conclusion that WASPI set about raising £100,000 from members, and took the PHSO to judicial review. In an unprecedented move the PHSO folded at an early stage, conceding that his second stage report was unlawful and must be revisited.

It won’t surprise readers that WASPI women have begun to lose patience and lose confidence with an Ombudsman process that seems, as one journalist put it, to make glaciers look like Usain Bolt.

And that brings us to the Liberal Democrats. Wendy Chamberlain, as your Work and Pensions spokesperson, has been much the most helpful frontbencher to us in the House of Commons. She has taken the time to meet, to listen and seems determined to see justice done. With her help, we will be in Bournemouth this weekend meeting MPs and the target seat candidates who might soon be MPs.

But the question of what the party’s manifesto says on this issue in 2024 is still live. In 2019, quite rationally, Liberal Democrats promised to abide by whatever the Parliamentary Ombudsman comes up with. Today, that seems a less satisfactory approach.

DWP’s incompetence and the attendant injustice it has caused 1950s-born women is clear: it is so stark-staringly obvious that little green men looking down from Mars should be able to see it, without further reports or inquiries. The Ombudsman has already said it represents maladministration.

That should now be enough for all the parties to acknowledge the political strength of our case, and work out a compensation package that is fair both to those affected and to taxpayers. We look forward to talking through that critical part of the puzzle with Lib Dems in Bournemouth this weekend.

* Angela Madden is Chair and Finance Director of Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI)